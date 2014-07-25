Rumer Willis Spoofs Ariana Grande’s ‘Problem’ in Bikini-Clad Video

File this under a little random, but also a little funny: A bikini-clad Rumer Willis stars in a video spoofing Ariana Grande‘s summer mega-hit “Problem.”

The 25-year-old actress and aspiring singer is front and center in the parody—which is actually a PSA for using sunscreen called “SPF”—and handles Iggy Azalea‘s rap verse with aplomb, while actors Constantine Rousouli sings Grande’s portion (with less vocal chops, but still pretty good), and Jake Wilson—who wrote and directed the short—handles the track’s abundant sexy whispers.

Rumer definitely isn’t shy about showing off her bod: In April, she showed up to an event in a revealing dress that features a hefty amount of side-butt, while here she rocks several tiny swimsuits, and rubs sunblock on buff guys’ chests. All in the name of comedy, right?

Side note: It seems musical parodies are having a moment right now—Weird Al Yankovic‘s album just hit number one on the Billboard chart for the first time in his career, so clearly Rumer dropped this at a good time.

Watch the “SPF” video below!