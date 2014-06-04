RuinARealityShow Hashtag Is Trending—And It’s Hilarious

Any time you need an afternoon pick-me-up, the web always has your back. Whether it’s checking out some funny pet Instagram accounts or watching viral videos on YouTube, the Internet will have you laughing in a matter of seconds. The latest amusement? #RuinARealityShow, a hashtag that’s trending on Twitter.
So, what’s it all about? Basically, people understand that—despite its name—reality TV is pretty out there, so they’ve starting using the name of a given program and making it, well, not as fun.
You probably have to see it to get it, so we’ve done you the favor of putting all the funniest #RuinARealityShow tweets all in one place. Check ’em out:
16 and Not Pregnant and Goes to College and Has Great Life #RuinARealityShow
— Kristen (@CastAwayKristen) June 3, 2014
Keeping Up with Some Other Family That’s Rich Because of a Lawyer Who Got a Murderer Off Scott-Free #RuinARealityShow
— Shawn Z (@shawnzie) June 3, 2014
Dancing with the Stars of America’s Most Wanted #RuinARealityShow @midnight
— Kate Antoniades (@KateAntoniades) June 3, 2014
#RuinARealityShow So You Think You Can Twerk
— Jeremy Baumhower (@jeremytheproduc) June 3, 2014
16 & and on Honor Roll #ruinarealityshow @midnight
— Daryl Wright (@daryl_wright) June 3, 2014
19 Cats and Counting #ruinarealityshow @midnight
— Andrew Lyons (@ghosthecklers) June 3, 2014
Jon and Kate Plus Eight Social Workers #ruinarealityshow @midnight
— S (@endrunklopedia) June 3, 2014
So You Think You Can Wear Parachute Pants #ruinarealityshow pic.twitter.com/1Na2bD5tMj
— Andy Akins (@theandyakins) June 3, 2014
America’s Next Top Girl Doing a Selfie in Her Work Bathroom #RuinARealityShow @midnight
— Johnny Taylor (@hipsterocracy) June 3, 2014
Deadliest Crotch. #ruinarealityshow @midnight
— Matt Gourley (@MattGourley) June 3, 2014
The Biggest Boozer #ruinarealityshow @midnight
— Johnny Taylor (@hipsterocracy) June 3, 2014
Cleaning Up After The Kardashians @midnight #RuinARealityShow
— Tyler Morrison (@tylermorrison1) June 3, 2014
Say yes to the dressing #ruinarealityshow @hvranch @midnight
— Mike Nato (@MikeNato) June 3, 2014