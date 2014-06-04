RuinARealityShow Hashtag Is Trending—And It’s Hilarious

Any time you need an afternoon pick-me-up, the web always has your back. Whether it’s checking out some funny pet Instagram accounts or watching viral videos on YouTube, the Internet will have you laughing in a matter of seconds. The latest amusement? #RuinARealityShow, a hashtag that’s trending on Twitter.

So, what’s it all about? Basically, people understand that—despite its name—reality TV is pretty out there, so they’ve starting using the name of a given program and making it, well, not as fun.

You probably have to see it to get it, so we’ve done you the favor of putting all the funniest #RuinARealityShow tweets all in one place. Check ’em out:

16 and Not Pregnant and Goes to College and Has Great Life #RuinARealityShow — Kristen (@CastAwayKristen) June 3, 2014

Keeping Up with Some Other Family That’s Rich Because of a Lawyer Who Got a Murderer Off Scott-Free #RuinARealityShow — Shawn Z (@shawnzie) June 3, 2014

Dancing with the Stars of America’s Most Wanted #RuinARealityShow @midnight — Kate Antoniades (@KateAntoniades) June 3, 2014

#RuinARealityShow So You Think You Can Twerk — Jeremy Baumhower (@jeremytheproduc) June 3, 2014

Jon and Kate Plus Eight Social Workers #ruinarealityshow @midnight — S (@endrunklopedia) June 3, 2014

So You Think You Can Wear Parachute Pants #ruinarealityshow pic.twitter.com/1Na2bD5tMj — Andy Akins (@theandyakins) June 3, 2014