StyleCaster
Share

30 Chic, Affordable Rugs That’ll Upgrade Any Room

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Chic, Affordable Rugs That’ll Upgrade Any Room

Kristen Bousquet
by
Bright Living Room
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Tessa Neustadt

A rug has the potential to be a room’s make-or-break piece. The minute you add one, the space instantly becomes more homey and feels more ready to live in. Choose the wrong one and it can make everything around it look tacky, but choose the right one and it can have an elevating effect on the rest of the furniture, accessories, and even walls.

MORE: How to Decorate Your Home According to Your Zodiac Sign

However, finding a good-looking rug for a deal can be challenging—a fact that anyone who’s balked at the all-too-common outrageous price tags on rugs is well familiar with. To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the chicest, most affordable rugs on the web—all ringing in under $100. This will free up your budget so you can spend it on other fun things like gallery walls and fancy candles. You’re welcome.

MORE: 10 of the Best Home Bloggers to Follow on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Florisse Printed Round Rug, $79; at Urban Outfitters

White Area Rug, $92; at Etsy

Tufted Juneau Rug, $98; at Anthropologie

Patterned Cotton Rug, $29.99; at H&M

Marble Rug, $28; at Society 6

Plum & Bow Karakum Printed Rug, $99; at Urban Outfitters

Alice Ivory & Gray Area Rug, $36.99; at Wayfair

Round Cotton Rug, $34.99; at H&M

Kaleidoscope Rug, $39.99; at Target

Jovana Rug, $98; at Anthropologie

You Asleep Yet? Rug, $28; at Society 6

Magical Thinking Elmas Kilim Woven Rug, $44; at Urban Outfitters

Magical Thinking Tahoe Geo Printed Rug, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Confetti Flora Rug, $98; at Anthropologie

Assembly Home Maude Triangle Woven Rug, $99; at Urban Outfitters

Patterned Cotton Rug, $39.99; at H&M

Olin Black Striped Cotton Dhurrie Rug, $89.95; at Crate & Barrel

Opuntia Rug, $98; at Anthropologie

Gray Area Rug, $27.99; at Wayfair

Pineapple Rug, $28; at Society 6

Lupita Chenille Printed Rug, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Mutabilis Rug, $98; at Anthropologie

Faux Sheepskin Shaped Rug, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Multi-Dotted Rug, $98; at Anthropologie

Palm Print Rug, $28; at Society 6

Issa Jumbo Ikat Rag Rug, $29; at Urban Outfitters

End Line Runner, $59.99; at CB2

Poppy Patch Rug, $98; at Anthropologie

Ivory Sheepskin Rug, $99.95; at Pier 1

Acadia Area Rug, $79.99; at Target

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Lady Gaga Is Looking *Totally* Different These Days

Lady Gaga Is Looking *Totally* Different These Days
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share