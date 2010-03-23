Ruffles for Spring: How to Wear the Look Without Losing Your Edge

Riddle me this cool chicks– how does one don spring’s pretty, frilly ruffles without losing her edge? The answer is simple– elevate a ruffled piece with some well-placed accessories and discerning fabric choices. Adding leather and denim go a long way in making the floaty trend less twee, as do chunky statement jewelry and perhaps a stud here and there. See below for looks that figure flatter and accentuate ruffles– and you– in all the right places.

1. Working Girl (above)

A flouncy pink skirt may appear a bit too girly on its own, but paired with a boyfriend blazer, slouchy silk top, wedges, and a cuff with some studded detailing– the ballerina-chic look is suddenly transformed into a refined, work-appropriate ensemble. Toss on some tights to show a little less leg for day. Girls with boyish figures will love the curves the voluminous skirt gives them.

Black silk shantung-jersey blazer by Diane von Furstenberg; Black silk top with pocket by Under.Ligne; Light pink ruffle skirt by Fred Flare; Black studded cuff by Dogeared; Black studded wedges by Pour La Victoire.

2. Detail Oriented



By nature, the ruffle trend need not cover you from head to toe. Whoever said “don’t sweat the small stuff” never took a look at the ruffles that subtly pretty-up this leather jacket, or soften the sleeves on this blush-colored chiffon top. Straight leg denim in ink blue offsets the lightness on top. With all eyes on the waist up, this ensemble is perfect for girls looking to camouflage their lower half.

Tan ruffle-trim leather jacket by 3.1 Phillip Lim; Indigo straight leg jean by Rogan; Pink silk ruffle sleeve blouse by Miguelina; Dusty peach flat sandals by Pour La Victoire; Faux diamond shield ring by Forever 21.



3. Sophisticated Lady



Ruffles don’t only speak flirty and frilly– done right, a structured ruffled piece, like this cream jacket, actually sort of screams urban sophisticate (who may or may not summer in the Hamptons). A mini, cinched-waist dress is ideal for petite girls– and a little boost from sky-high wedges doesn’t hurt either.

Blue vintage silk twill scarf by Hermes; Light grey peep toe wedges by Topshop; Cream cropped jacket by Topshop; Navy blue logo clutch by Tory Burch; Blue corset dress by Lover.

4. Trend Lover



The thing about some trends, like the recent revelation that breton striped shirts are awesome– is that the look is hardly a trend at all. The nautical top is really quite classic– just ask Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn. Pairing a fun and flirty skirt (we never said ruffles couldn’t be flirty) with a striped tee grounds the whole look. Paired with red pumps, this ensemble is made for girls with legs for days.

Striped baggy t-shirt by T by Alexander Wang; Denim ruffle mini skirt by Forever 21; Grey silk-cotton jersey blazer by 3.1 Phillip Lim; Red suede pumps by Pour La Victoire; Gold brown band watch by Bvlgari.



5. Hopeless Romantic



You can adore sonnets, love songs, and a billowing chiffon as much as the next girly girl– but if you’re looking to toughen up your look a touch– a perfect denim jacket is key. Feel free to keep the rest of your pieces super feminine– that jacket goes a long way in subduing anything that may appear too pretty on its own. A floaty hem and flat sandals will flatter tall romantics.

Blue denim western jacket by Topshop; White cross-body bag by Topshop; Ivory ruffle sleeveless dress by By Marlene Birger; Gold rope gladiator sandals by Charlotte Russe; Rose gold and diamond pendant necklace by Anita Ko.

