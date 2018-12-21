Your 2019 Fashion Forecast: Ruffles Are Back in a Big, Big Way

Scroll To See More Images

Ruffles are one of the rare trends I actually left in elementary school. Though overalls, chunky sneakers and ’90s AF colorblock sweaters have all found their way back to my wardrobe, ruffles never really have. They feel frilly, delicate, dainty—the antithesis of the edgy, fun and uber-practical vibe I’m going for each time I get dressed. But when I learned ruffles were among the top 2019 fashion trends set to pervade my world for the next 12 months, I reconsidered.

Ruffles made something of a comeback in 2018, when a handful of designers showed them at September’s New York Fashion Week. Rodarte debuted a tiered evening gown, rendered in layers of pastel lace. Carolina Herrera opted for a colonial-meets-contemporary take on the trend, showing a yellow and white gown comprised of four massive ruffles. And Michael Kors premiered an all-black-everything resort look—a black bikini top, black hoodie and black tulle ruffled pants.

Considered together, these looks convey the sheer versatility of ruffles—proving to skeptics, like me, that they aren’t necessarily as frilly, delicate or dainty as they initially appear. They also foreshadowed our impending reality: Ruffles are among the top 2019 fashion trends we’ll see everywhere next year, and it’s about time we got on board.

Thankfully, designers aren’t the only ones who’ve taken to reimagining ruffles in recent months. Tons of our favorite retailers have loaded up on ruffled pieces that would please anyone in the fashion set, no matter how bold, dark or edgy their self-identified aesthetic.

Ahead, a (shoppable) run-through of 2019’s ruffle fashion trend. (And for what it’s worth, I’ve already bought one of the pieces in this roundup—I’m officially a ruffle convert.)

Givenchy Frilled Flared Knitted Top, $778 at Farfetch

This statement-making sweatshirt is here to keep you cozy all winter long.

No 21 Frill-Trim Shift Dress, $409 at Farfetch

Definitive proof ruffles and statement-making style aren’t mutually exclusive.

Seychelles Tropical Ruffled Heel Sandals, $129 at Anthropologie

Ruffled shoes offer a subtle (and unexpected) way into the trend.

Ruffled Joggers, $35.50 at ASOS

Elevate your bold aesthetic to the next level with these truly incredible ruffled joggers.

Lost Ink Leopard Print Ruffled Shirt, $60 at ASOS

A ruffle or two will proposal your go-to button-down into anything-but-ordinary territory.

Y.A.S. Midi Shift Dress, $79 at ASOS

Ruffled-sleeve shift dresses are always a good idea.

Anna October Tassel-Tie Ruffled Crop Top, $513 at Matches Fashion

This crop top is basically one giant ruffle, and I’m definitely not mad about it.

Flounce London Ruffle Detail Top, $56 at ASOS

Super wearable, and perfect for any season—what more could you ask for?

Bruno Premi Ruffled Boots, $178 at Anthropologie

A couple ruffles will transform your favorite ankle boots from simple to stunning.

Layered Ruffle Front Sweatshirt, $89 at Urban Outfitters

When in doubt, put a ruffle on it.

Only Denim Dress with Ruffle Sleeve, $25 at ASOS

A low-key way into the ruffle trend.

Short Sleeve Soft Shirt, $22.50 at ASOS

Because two pelums are better than one.

Ruffled Sweatshirt, $29.90 at Zara

Bought it, own it, wore it—and received tons of compliments. (It’s equal parts cute and comfy—how could I resist?)

Tularosa Nala Top, $59 at Revolve

Even your bathing suit wants in on the ruffle trend.

b.Young Ruffle Colorblock Sweater, $40 at ASOS

Simultaneously edgy and sophisticated. And practical. And comfortable. And on-trend.

Isabel Marant Nela Ruffled Leather Mini Skirt, $2,050 at Matches Fashion

Why stick to a traditional leather skirt when you could wear a ruffled one, instead?

Dorian Tee, $99 at Carbon38

I’ll take ruffles with a side of athleisure, please.

Muzungu Sisters Jila Hameden Tiered Ruffle Silk Dress, $590 at Matches Fashion

Because shift dresses are more fun when they come in tiers.

Ruby Sandals, $80 at Topshop

Why have straps when you could have ruffles?

Shrimps Orla Frill Cropped Trousers, $536 at Farfetch

The next-level addition you didn’t know your warm-weather wardrobe needed.

Soft Jacquard Ruffle Top, $72 at ASOS

Collar ruffles are officially a thing—and they’re cute.

Innika Choo Tiered Ruffle Ramie Dress, $513 at Matches Fashion

I would probably live in this trapeze dress if I could.

Milla Milla Asymmetric Frill Blouse, $115 at Farfetch

Two thoughtfully placed ruffles can take a plain white tee from ordinary to totally striking.

Givenchy Frill-Trim Fitted Dress, $995 at Farfetch

Because ruffles don’t have to be the main event.

The Betsey Crop, $38 at Free People

A ruffled crop top anyone can get behind.