Want: A Sweetly Sexy Ruffled Bikini Perfect for Hot Beach Days

What: A sea-foam green halter top bikini with a flirty ruffle.
Why: Ruffles are one of the season’s hottest runway trends, and when translated into swimwear, they happen to create the illusion of a larger chest for those of us looking to add some extra oomph. And while the top is decidedly feminine, the teeny-tiny bikini bottoms with peek-a-boo rings on the side dial up the sexy factor.
How: Taking a lunch break? Toss on a pair of high-waisted shorts, an unbuttoned shirt and a chic straw hat for a look that’s both glamorous and laid-back.
Flounce Halter Top and Double String Bottom, $28.50 and $13; at Victoria’s Secret
MORE ON STYLECASTER:
Not A Fan Of The String Bikini: Try These Swimsuits That Are Sporty And Sexy
Shop It Right Now: 16 Pairs Of Flip-Flops That Are Actually Stylish
14 Flattering and Stylish Plus-Size Bathing Suits