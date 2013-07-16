Want: A Sweetly Sexy Ruffled Bikini Perfect for Hot Beach Days

What: A sea-foam green halter top bikini with a flirty ruffle.

Why: Ruffles are one of the season’s hottest runway trends, and when translated into swimwear, they happen to create the illusion of a larger chest for those of us looking to add some extra oomph. And while the top is decidedly feminine, the teeny-tiny bikini bottoms with peek-a-boo rings on the side dial up the sexy factor.

How: Taking a lunch break? Toss on a pair of high-waisted shorts, an unbuttoned shirt and a chic straw hat for a look that’s both glamorous and laid-back.

Flounce Halter Top and Double String Bottom, $28.50 and $13; at Victoria’s Secret

