Ruffian Designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais Share Their Inspiration

Though Kiss’ “Back in the New York Groove” dominated their runway, the Ruffian boys–Claude Morais and Brian Wolk–would be equally comfortable with the electric nostalgia of Malcom McLaren. Indeed, on any given day at their studio/office/gallery, Catherine Deneuve delivers sexed up whispers in McLaren’s Paris while the bergamot from 4711, Claude’s signature scent, interacts with the cast iron radiators almost perfectly. The space is more like a pied-a-terre on Canal St. Martin than a fashion district workshop, with Morais’ erotic pottery (“I do it at Paint Your Own Pottery–I’m painting breasts next to kids drawing”), Wolk’s 1940s-style sideboard, and Douglas Friedman’s erotic photographs competing with the duo’s standout S/S 2010 collection.

Thematically, the City of Light is referenced just as heavily in the clothes as in the space that houses them. Larry Gagosian‘s show “Picasso: Mosqueteros” provided the initial inspiration for this year’s designs, while subsequent visits to the eponymous museum in Paris solidified the vision. The artist’s colors, piping, and black outlines seamlessly translated to the runway. According to Morais, “All of the Picasso embroidered pieces–the little jacket, the hat–are our favorites. We wanted something sexy, colorful, and young. When you put it on it makes you feel like a party.”

It’s an idea that’s not alien to the talented two-some. The same joie-de-vivre that ran rampant in much of Picasso’s work is evidenced not only in garment details like the Trompe-l’oeil boucle on linen (they thought it would be “fun”) but also the designers’ frequent appearances at the Boom Boom Room (or whatever we are supposed to call it), and, of course, their loyal band of female followers, affectionately coined–wait for it–the Demoiselles de Ruffian.

If this year has been particularly successful for the boys, what with glowing critical reviews, new stores, an Assouline Book, and the hit Mise-en-Scene collection for Anthropologie, it’s partially due to les demoiselles, who have been fiercer than Glee cheerios in championing the brand. A seeming Benetton ad of New York influencers, these girls, including Interview‘s Julia Nasser, artist Anne Koch, W‘s Trenna Lombardo, and editrix Sabine Heller–act in a dual capacity as both muses and devotees. Perhaps their biggest proponent, strategic luxury consultant Antonia Thompson, is not in the least bit surprised, “The boys have always had an uncanny ability to fully appreciate the intricacies of luxury while understanding the needs of their customer and staying true to ‘Ruffian chic.’ Nothing is more empowering than being a Ruffian girl. When you wear the clothes there’s no mistaking it.”

Though this strong sense of vision and personality is not without its detractors, it is also what’s kept Ruffian around for season after season. “If you are really true to what you believe in and your aesthetic, the client will always believe in you,” says Wolk. “It’s when you get scared and you do something different that the client gets confused.”

Partners in every sense of the word, the designers are not uncomfortable with blurring the demarcation between private and public persona, and giving a subtle f*ck you to conventional fashionese. Case in point is the custom black and white print, which for the first time was actually created by Claude himself. “Brian put me to my brush,” he laughs. “I do it for my friends, and Brian told me to put it in the collection. People who know us intimately know me for my drawings, and I felt like I was sharing more and I took control… I’m going to do it again next season.”

If you don’t like it, it really doesn’t matter to them — in fact, theypointedlyreferenceWilliam Klein‘s seminal 1960s film, Who Are You Paul Magoo?, about the absurdity of haute couture. Compromise isn’t high on their list of priorities. “Fashion people always fight about what’s wearable and what’s not… but what does that mean?” asks Wolk. Morais agrees. “Picasso was a bully and didn’t care about convention or what people did in a normal way.” And unlike Picasso, they don’t compare themselves to other artists. “We never get to see what other designers’ salons look like,” claims Wolk. “In art there’s a camaraderie, in fashion there really isn’t.” One notable exception being Christian Louboutin, who custom made shoes for the collection. In any case, competitors would do well to stay away from chez Ruffian. As Claude rightly explains, “People come here and they never want to leave.”

Check out Knight Cat, a Fashion Blogger’s Unexpected Rise to Fame