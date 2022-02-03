‘The Masked Singer’ Judges Just Walked Off in Protest After This Contestant’s Identity Was Revealed

Unmasked. Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer reveal prompted judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeon to walk off in protest during a taping for the first episode of Season 7 of the popular Fox competition series, Deadline reports.

According to Deadline, judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained on stage following Giuliani’s Masked Singer reveal. While Thicke and Jeon walked off following Giuliani’s reveal, the judges are said to have returned back to the stage eventually. Sources who spoke to the site alleged that the judges “bantered” with the disbarred politician, who has faced widespread criticism for promoting the “Big Lie”—otherwise known as the false assertion that former President Donald Trump‘s bid for reelection was “stolen” during the 2020 Presidential Election. Giuliani, for his part, is also expected to face criminal charges for his role in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in 2021 after being subpoenaed by the congressional panel in charge of investigating the insurrection.

This isn’t the first time that The Masked Singer has opted for a polarizing contestant. The Fox series previously faced criticism in 2020 when Republican politician, Sarah Palin, competed on the series as The Bear. The reaction was exactly what Palin had hoped for, telling host Nick Cannon on the Masked Singer aftershow that the experience was all about putting up a “middle finger to the haters.”

“It was all about the mask,” she said at the time. “I knew it would be so refreshing and so freeing and well, in a real respectful way, kind of a walking middle finger to the haters out there in the world where I could do whatever I wanted to do and not care what anybody said because they wouldn’t know until after the fact. So it all worked out.”

But what of Giuliani’s backlash? Here’s when—and where—fans of the Masked Singer can expect to see Trump’s former personal lawyer in action on the series, whose theme is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly,” this season. We’ll let you decide where Giuliani fits best.

Where is Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer video?

So, when and where can you see Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer video? Keep in mind that Deadline’s report came nearly a month before the season 7 premiere of The Masked Singer. As a result, Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer video won’t be available for a few weeks, at the very earliest. Deadline also did not share what song or costume Giuliani was wearing, making it difficult to know what to expect.

Given the uproar surrounding his appearance on the series, however, it’s possible that Giuliani’s episode may not go on to air at all. At present, The Masked Singer’s production team has yet to respond to the backlash over Giuliani’s Masked Singer appearance, aside from a brief note to Variety revealing that Fox refuses to acknowledge leaks about the show. So we’ll have to wait and see if Giuliani’s episode makes it onto The Masked Singer season 7 when it airs on March 9.

The Masked Singer Season 7 premieres March 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Stream the next day on Hulu.

