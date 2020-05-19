We Have Happy News For Rudi & Matt Fans From ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. If you’ve watched ABC’s latest Bachelor spinoff, you may be curious to know if Rudi and Matt are still together after Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. May 18 marked the finale for the musical dating series, where Rudi and Matt competed against two other couples to be the final duo to win the show.

In the end, Rudi and Matt, who had a rocky relationship from the first episode, came in third place after they quit in week 6. The decision came after Rudi told Matt that she loves him, but he didn’t reciprocate her feelings. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matt revealed that he regrets how he reacted to Rudi telling him he loves her and would redo the moment if he could.

“I 100 percent regret what I said,” he said. “I wish I could have simply said I just wasn’t at the same point as Rudi, but I feel like we are moving in the right direction.”

He continued, “Watching it back only reaffirmed everything I already know, which is that I care so much for Rudi and we have an undeniable connection.”

When Matt and Rudi left the show, it was unclear whether the couple had broken up or would try to continue their relationship off camera. In their interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rudi and Matt confirmed that they’re still “feeling things out” and aren’t officially dating but aren’t officially single either.

“Not much has changed on my end,” Rudi said. “I still care about him a lot!”

She continued, “It’s just hard because we haven’t been able to see each other. I’m quarantined in Texas and he is in L.A., but we don’t go a day without talking to each other, so who knows what’ll happen once we get to see each other again!”

Matt added, “We talk every single day. We will see what the future holds.”

Cayuuute. Here’s to hoping the Bachelor gods bring them back together.

