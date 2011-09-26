Ruby Red Slippers & Other Movie Styles We Love

Today, Vogue UK announced that come December the 4th and final pair of the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland during the filming of The Wizard of Oz will be auctioned off. Of the first three pairs, two are in museums and one was stolen. And now we know why. According to Vogue the slippers are estimated to sell for $2-$3 million. Even for a die-hard, shoe-obsessed fashionista, that’s just too much.
Considering the hype around Dorothy’s iconic red kitten heels, we came up with our very own list of famous movie looks and props that we would love to own. Click through for the StyleCaster edition of a movie auction and let us know if you have any favorites to add to our list!
The ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz.
An icon of sexuality and sci-fi pop culture alike, Princess Leia in her gold slave costume during Return of the Jedi is still referenced today.
Audrey Hepburn's black cocktail dress and tiara during her Breakfast at Tiffany day will never go out of style.
Dionne and Cher were THE fashion icons of the 90s. This look from the movie Clueless would definitely inspire numerous bids.
Johnny Depp is nearly unrecognizable in his Edward Scissorhands get-up. This costume is definitely auction-worthy.
Scarlett O'Hara from the epic Gone With The Wind donned many amazing gowns during the film. But this striped dress steals the show.
Our three favorite wizards from Harry Potter have adoring fans that would love to get their hands on some genuine wizard robes.
Pee Wee's grey suit and red bow tie are a true symbol of childhood.
Although not as valuable as the true necklace from the real-life Titanic, the jewel sported by Kate Winslet in the film will definitely have some fans excited for a chance to take it home.
Ursula Andress, our favorite Bond girl, sports this wonderful and handy bikini in Dr. No.