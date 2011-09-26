Ruby Red Slippers & Other Movie Styles We Love

Today, Vogue UK announced that come December the 4th and final pair of the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland during the filming of The Wizard of Oz will be auctioned off. Of the first three pairs, two are in museums and one was stolen. And now we know why. According to Vogue the slippers are estimated to sell for $2-$3 million. Even for a die-hard, shoe-obsessed fashionista, that’s just too much.

Considering the hype around Dorothy’s iconic red kitten heels, we came up with our very own list of famous movie looks and props that we would love to own. Click through for the StyleCaster edition of a movie auction and let us know if you have any favorites to add to our list!