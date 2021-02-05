Apparently, Rubber Clogs Are The New Slides

Scroll To See More Images

When Yeezy debuted rubber slides years back, I was sure the trend wouldn’t catch on. They looked like the shower shoes I wore to the communal bathroom in college—not exactly the epitome of fashion, to be clear. That said, they took off and soon enough, slides were absolutely everywhere. Now, a new so-ugly-it’s-cool footwear trend is emerging, and just as I was slide-resistant at first, it’s taken a little convincing to get me on board with the rubber clog trend, too.

A few of you may be doubting this trend’s validity. Others, on the verge of accepting it, may be wondering: Why the hell is this happening?! Of course, you can thank the designer behind pretty much all of this year’s footwear trends: Bottega Veneta. A few months back, the brand launched The Puddle Boots and fashion fanatics went wild for the clunky, rubbery silhouette. Soon enough, they were calling up their grandmas and asking if they could borrow their gardening clogs in the name of style.

Jokes aside, there’s no denying that this trend will be a front-runner for spring and summer 2021, so if you can’t beat em, join em. Birkenstock makes a great neutral option called the Super Birki, but my personal faves come from Hunter, and you can shop them in an array of fun hues. From banana yellow to cool gray to baby pink, the Hunter Play Clogs are at the top of my spring/summer footwear wishlist, even if I’m still a little unsure about the trend. Might as well lean in and start styling them up!

If you feel the same and you’re ready to swap your slides for comfy clogs, read on to shop a few of my favorite Hunter Play Clog colorways.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Primrose

This sunny yellow hue just screams summer, and would look great paired with a floaty sundress.

Eucalyptus

These clogs come in a few shades of blue, but dreamy Eucalyptus is definitely my favorite.

Hummingbird

I’m a sucker for pink, so catch me pairing these with just about everything come spring.

Zinc

If you’re still into last year’s neutral aesthetic, this cool gray colorway is definitely for you.

Dragonfly Blue

If you’re into something more bold, this bright royal blue definitely stands out.

Logo Red

Ah, classic Hunter red. You’ll never struggle to find your shoes in a messy closet again!

Black

Last but not least, play it safe with classic black clogs. Never a bad thing to keep it simple!