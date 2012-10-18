ROYGBIV Report: Cobalt Blue Among Fall’s Most Shoppable Shades

This season, we’ve been finding ourselves immeasurably drawn to colors that hover somewhere between neon and neutral. Nothing so bright that sunglasses are required every time we stroll into a room, but also something with a bit more kick than basic black. That’s why we’ve chosen cobalt — also known as Yves Klein blue, royal blue or Olympian blue — to kick off our new ROYGBIV Report series (named after the handy acronym for the sequence of hues in a rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) in which we highlight fabulous finds in one chic shade.
It’s not a new trend, but designers such as Stella McCartney, Chanel, Carven, and Prabal Gurung showcased the shade on Fall 2012 runways in a slew of striking ways, from cozy wool sweaters to super-sleek trousers.
Here, we found 30 cool cobalt items to suit every taste and budget, so click through the gallery and shop the shade!
Topshop For Opening Ceremony Tee, $80; at Topshop
AIKO Tricolor Kwan Leather Sleeve Sweater, $298; at Intermix
Iris & Ink Fine-Knit Cashmere Cardigan, $188; at The Outnet
Theory Symon Stretch Wool Sweater, $180; at Theory
Rosie Sugden Pompom Cashmere Beanie, $123; at Matches
Royal Bloom Collar Necklace, $84; at Baublebar
Wedge Court Shoe, $99.90; at Zara
Maison Scotch One-Button Coat, $305; at Piperlime
Sephora Collection Waterproof Smoky Cream Liner in The Deep End, $12; at Sephora
SPLURGE ITEM!
Stella McCartney Giannina Intarsia Wool Sweater, $970; at Net-a-Porter
JOSEPH Cobalt Eliston Crepe Pants, $335; at Stylebop
Tracy Reese Cobalt Leather Trim Jacket, $398; at Tracy Reese
Cut25 Ruched Jersey Dress, $350; at Intermix
Balenciaga giant Leather Wrap Bracelet, $215; at MyTheresa
Nails Inc. London Polish in Baker Street, $9.50; at Sephora
Amanda Uprichard Brooklyn Silk Shorts; $59.99; at Piperlime
Cobalt Lambskin Leather Pouch, $45; at Etsy
Cobalt Crossbody Bag, $24.99; at Target
Oscar De La Renta Beaded Tassel Clip Earrings, $345; at Net-a-Porter