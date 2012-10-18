ROYGBIV Report: Cobalt Blue Among Fall’s Most Shoppable Shades

This season, we’ve been finding ourselves immeasurably drawn to colors that hover somewhere between neon and neutral. Nothing so bright that sunglasses are required every time we stroll into a room, but also something with a bit more kick than basic black. That’s why we’ve chosen cobalt — also known as Yves Klein blue, royal blue or Olympian blue — to kick off our new ROYGBIV Report series (named after the handy acronym for the sequence of hues in a rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) in which we highlight fabulous finds in one chic shade.

It’s not a new trend, but designers such as Stella McCartney, Chanel, Carven, and Prabal Gurung showcased the shade on Fall 2012 runways in a slew of striking ways, from cozy wool sweaters to super-sleek trousers.

Here, we found 30 cool cobalt items to suit every taste and budget, so click through the gallery and shop the shade!