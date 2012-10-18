StyleCaster
ROYGBIV Report: Cobalt Blue Among Fall’s Most Shoppable Shades

Perrie Samotin
by
This season, we’ve been finding ourselves immeasurably drawn to colors that hover somewhere between neon and neutral. Nothing so bright that sunglasses are required every time we stroll into a room, but also something with a bit more kick than basic black. That’s why we’ve chosen cobalt — also known as Yves Klein blue, royal blue or Olympian blue — to kick off our new ROYGBIV Report series (named after the handy acronym for the sequence of hues in a rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) in which we highlight fabulous finds in one chic shade.

It’s not a new trend, but designers such as Stella McCartney, ChanelCarven, and Prabal Gurung showcased the shade on Fall 2012 runways in a slew of striking ways, from cozy wool sweaters to super-sleek trousers.

Here, we found 30 cool cobalt items to suit every taste and budget, so click through the gallery and shop the shade! 

Topshop For Opening Ceremony Tee, $80; at Topshop

AIKO Tricolor Kwan Leather Sleeve Sweater, $298; at Intermix

MSGM Cobalt Skinny Trousers, $205; at My Wardrobe

Winter Kate Sparkle Sweater, $275; at Revolve Clothing

Iris & Ink Fine-Knit Cashmere Cardigan, $188; at The Outnet

Theory Symon Stretch Wool Sweater, $180; at Theory

Cole Haan Sabrina Suede Smoking Slipper, $198; at Neiman Marcus

Rosie Sugden Pompom Cashmere Beanie, $123; at Matches

Striped Sweatshirt, $19; at Joe Fresh

Tibi Cobalt Fitted Dress, $497; at My Wardrobe

Royal Bloom Collar Necklace, $84; at Baublebar

Alice + Olivia Evelina Sequined Top, $396; at Neiman Marcus

Wedge Court Shoe, $99.90; at Zara

Maison Scotch One-Button Coat, $305; at Piperlime

Sephora Collection Waterproof Smoky Cream Liner in The Deep End, $12; at Sephora

SPLURGE ITEM!
Stella McCartney Giannina Intarsia Wool Sweater, $970; at Net-a-Porter

JOSEPH Cobalt Eliston Crepe Pants, $335; at Stylebop

Tracy Reese Cobalt Leather Trim Jacket, $398; at Tracy Reese

Cut25 Ruched Jersey Dress, $350; at Intermix

Balenciaga giant Leather Wrap Bracelet, $215; at MyTheresa

Nails Inc. London Polish in Baker Street, $9.50; at Sephora

Amanda Uprichard Brooklyn Silk Shorts; $59.99; at Piperlime

Accordion Pleat Skirt, $62; at American Apparel

Cobalt Lambskin Leather Pouch, $45; at Etsy

Janna Connor Cobalt Jade Ring, $88; at Max and Chloe

Cobalt Boyfriend Blazer, $39.99; at Fred Flare

Cobalt Crossbody Bag, $24.99; at Target

Parker Cobalt Wrap Dress, $246; at Barneys New York

Edith25 Laced Platform Wedge, $24; at Make Me Chic

Oscar De La Renta Beaded Tassel Clip Earrings, $345; at Net-a-Porter

