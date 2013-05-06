ROYGBIV Report: Sweeten Your Spring Wardrobe With Lemon Yellow Pieces

In an ideal world, the month of May should be filled with nothing but sunshine. However, we all know Mother Nature has an odd sense of humor, so occasionally we need to remind ourselves that spring has, in fact, arrived. How? By rocking some seriously sunny pieces.

That’s why we’re featuring springy yellow as this installment of our ROYGBIV Report (named after the handy acronym for the sequence of hues in a rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) in which we highlight fabulous finds in one chic shade.

Sunny yellow—also known as canary yellow and lemon yellow—is cheerful and warm, making it the next best thing to actual sunlight (and the best color for your spring wardrobe.) For a subtle pop of color, try adding a yellow shoe or bag, and for a chicer statement, try out bold yellow printed pieces featuring seasonal trends like floral and stripes.

From Louis Vuitton’s playfully checkered dresses to DKNY’s laid-back sheer blouses, the spring 2013 collections forecasted a whole lot of sun in your closet, so why not bask in the trend and shop our gallery now?

