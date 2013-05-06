StyleCaster
ROYGBIV Report: Sweeten Your Spring Wardrobe With Lemon Yellow Pieces

Marina Zheng
by
In an ideal world, the month of May should be filled with nothing but sunshine. However, we all know Mother Nature has an odd sense of humor, so occasionally we need to remind ourselves that spring has, in fact, arrived. How? By rocking some seriously sunny pieces.

That’s why we’re featuring springy yellow as this installment of our ROYGBIV Report (named after the handy acronym for the sequence of hues in a rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) in which we highlight fabulous finds in one chic shade.

Sunny yellow—also known as canary yellow and lemon yellow—is cheerful and warm, making it the next best thing to actual sunlight (and the best color for your spring wardrobe.) For a subtle pop of color, try adding a yellow shoe or bag, and for a chicer statement, try out bold yellow printed pieces featuring seasonal trends like floral and stripes.

From Louis Vuitton’s playfully checkered dresses to DKNY’s laid-back sheer blouses, the spring 2013 collections forecasted a whole lot of sun in your closet, so why not bask in the trend and shop our gallery now?

Shell Top in Abstract Jacquard, $63.18; at ASOS

Dress with Cape Sleeve, $89.90; at Zara

Essential Sketched Floral Pencil Skirt, $17.80; at Forever 21

Jenni Kayne Suede d'Orsay Flats, $450; at Shopbop

Rebecca Taylor Pointelle-Knit Cotton Sweater, $110.01; at The Outnet

Martin-Fit Wide-Leg Pant, $79.50; at Banana Republic

Mossimo Womens Ponte Zipper Jacket, $29.99; at Target

Kate Spade Ila Sandal, $358; at Nordstrom

Sleeveless Stripe Shell Top, $60; at Topshop

Plenty by Tracy Reese Soft Solids Tent Tank Dress, $198; at Revolve Clothing

Amber Shorts, $69.50; at Club Monaco

Spring Fling Bracelet, $19; at Pixie Market

Rag & Bone Eloise Crepe Tapered Pants, $325; at Net-a-Porter

Pastel Paraty Tote, $278; at Anthropologie

Melody Romper, $52; at Nasty Gal

Stripe-Border Scarf, $29.95; at Gap

Neff Daily Shades, $20; at Zappos

Cotton Boucle Cardigan Jacket, $148; Ann Taylor

Lucca Couture Faux Leather Runner Short, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Illamasqua Nail Varnish, $17; at Sephora

