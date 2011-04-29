Royal Wedding Brings Out Some Major Headwear

I’ve always wanted an excuse to don an over-the-top extravagant hat the more ridiculous the better. Amazingly, my Royal Wedding invite somehow got lost in the mail, so I didn’t get to play dress up with all the other guests today. But that didn’t stop me from looking on in delight. From subtler, toned down hats to more eccentric ones, there was no shortage of fabulous headwear in Westminster Abbey this afternoon.

Philip Treacy was clearly the popular choice for wedding guests, as everyone from Victoria Beckham to the stepmother of the groom decided to top their heads with his hats. Most of the ladies went for vibrant colors, fitting for such a celebratory occasion. But leave it to Mrs. Beckham to be one of the few guests to go for head-to-toe black. I don’t knock her for it though I wouldn’t expect anything different from the ever-Posh one. Click through to see other head-turning hats from the day’s festivities.