Royal Wedding Brings Out Some Major Headwear

I’ve always wanted an excuse to don an over-the-top extravagant hat the more ridiculous the better. Amazingly, my Royal Wedding invite somehow got lost in the mail, so I didn’t get to play dress up with all the other guests today. But that didn’t stop me from looking on in delight. From subtler, toned down hats to more eccentric ones, there was no shortage of fabulous headwear in Westminster Abbey this afternoon.
Philip Treacy was clearly the popular choice for wedding guests, as everyone from Victoria Beckham to the stepmother of the groom decided to top their heads with his hats. Most of the ladies went for vibrant colors, fitting for such a celebratory occasion. But leave it to Mrs. Beckham to be one of the few guests to go for head-to-toe black. I don’t knock her for it though I wouldn’t expect anything different from the ever-Posh one. Click through to see other head-turning hats from the day’s festivities.
Forget the hat I mean, it's awesome and all...very Victoria but can you even stand how cute these two are??
Zara Phillips also went with a black Philip Treacy hat It may lack color, but the shape and size of it more than make up for that.
Well... at least they tried something fun and different.
Unlike Joss Stone, who kind of looked like she went shopping in grandma's closet for her hat.
I take that back... I think I like the grandmother's hat better. The groom's granny, Queen Elizabeth II, went for a vibrant yellow number. Meanwhile, his stepmother opted for a more neutral color palette.
I love straw hats and I love navy, so as far as I'm concerned, Lady Frederick Windsor is perfection.
Princess Victoria of Sweden shows us the right way to do a head-to-toe monochromatic ensemble.
And Tara Palmer-Tomkinson shows us the absolute wrong way. She couldn't have at least lost the gloves?
Miriam Gonzalez Durantez opted for a bit of a different take on the classic hat, going for more of a turban-style number.
It's flowers, feathers, a headband and a hat, all wrapped in one. I kind of love it.
The mother of the bride went with a subtle sky blue Jane Corbett hat. It's so obvious where Kate's beauty comes from.
You'd find this photo of Princess Michael of Ken next to the definition of wide-brimmed hat in the dictionary. Love!
Jacqui Ainsley's hat didn't so much sit on her head as it did on her forehead.