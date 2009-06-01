A Royal Saturday of Polo

It was a royal Saturday afternoon for the lucky few that attended the 2nd Annual Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on Governor’s Island this Saturday. On a whirlwind weekend visit to New York, <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/2515/the-royals-play-polo-the-sport-that-could-even-makes-prince-charles-look-hot/A2AAaQA/” target=”_blank”>Prince Harry found time to visit Ground Zero, the Harlem Children’s Zone, and fit in some princely polo.

The charity match was played before very VIP spectators, including Madonna and Marc Jacobs huddling over the most recent issue of Interview Magazine and Kate Hudson showing off her new darker do. And never a girl to turn down an excuse for a hat, Chloë Sevigny channeled her inner Eliza Doolittle in a little straw hat and afternoon appropriate scalloped Chloë (the brand) shorts. Wait a minute, Chloë , haven’t we seen <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/2132/chloe-in-chloe/Bm8JZVdj” target=”_blank”>that look somewhere before?

Harry’s charity Sentebale team took star polo player Nacho Figueras’s Black Watch team 6-5. We hope Harry enjoyed his NYC stay.

INF

Bauer-Griffin

Bauer-Griffin

Photo by Brandon Perlman