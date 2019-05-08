7 Royal Relationships Riddled With Scandal, Mess & Drama

Scroll To See More Images

The royals live for drama! Duchess Meghan Markle’s entry into the royal family certainly caused an uproar–but right now the new mother isn’t the person in the middle of the latest royal relationship scandal. There are rumors that Prince William–the future Crowned King, had the audacity to cheat on his wife, Duchess Kate Middleton, and royal fans are pissed. The Duke of Cambridge allegedly carried on an affair with Middleton’s good friend, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

If the rumors are true, the duke certainly isn’t the first royal to have an affair. The late Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage crumbled because of the prince’s relationship with his current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Also, Princess Anne’s marriage ended after her husband had a child with another woman. Check out more royal relationships riddled with scandal below.

Princess Margaret & Antony Armstrong-Jones

If you’ve sat down to watch the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, then you know that Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister Princess Margaret was quite the wild child in her heyday. The princess fell in love with Peter Townsend, a married man who worked for her father when she was just 17. After Parliament refused to allow the pair to wed–the princess rather scandalously married a sexually fluid photographer named Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960. Though they remained married for 18 years, it was not a happy union.

In the end, they enjoyed taunting each other. Armstrong-Jones once left a note for his wife that read, “You look like a Jewish manicurist, and I hate you.” When they divorced in 1978, it was the first divorce for a senior member of the royal family since 1901. It nearly cost the princess everything including her government-funded lifestyle. She was labeled a “royal parasite.”

Princess Diana & Prince Charles

Princess Diana wed Prince Charles when she was just 20-years-old. The prince was 13 years her senior and still in love with his married ex-girlfriend, Camilla Parker Bowles. Though they remained the picture of perfection on the outside, the Prince and Princess of Wales were miserable from the beginning. By the time Prince Harry was born in 1984– Prince Charles had rekindled his romance with Parker Bowles.

The future king’s extramarital affair came to light in the early ’90s, after a sexy phone call between himself and the Duchess of Cornwall was released. Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated soon after. In her interview with Panaorma, the late princess famously said they, “didn’t want to disappoint the public.” She would also talk openly about the misery of the royal family and her own relationships with other men.

Anne, Princess Royal & Captain Mark Phillips

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter, Princess Anne thought she’d found love when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. For awhile their relationship seemed to be going well. However, by the late ’80s, their marriage crumbled. An art teacher from New Zealand named Heather Tonkin came forward in 1995 saying that Captain Phillips was the father to her 5-year-old daughter, and he’d been paying her for her silence.

When DNA confirmed that Phillips was indeed the little girl’s father, Princess Anne filed for divorce. The captain was booted out of the princess’ country home, Gatcombe Park where he’d been staying. Princess Anne went on to marry her current husband, Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew

If Princess Diana struggled to fit in with the British Royal Family –her sister-in-law, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson was beloved by the royals. After being introduced by the Princess of Wales, Fergie married Prince Charles’ younger brother; Prince Andrew in 1986. However, as an active officer in the navy –the prince was often gone for long stretches. The Duchess of York began shopping and seeking out the comfort of other men to curb her loneliness.

The Duke and Duchess of York’s marriage imploded in 1992 when the duchess was photographed sunbathing topless with John Bryan, an American financial manager. Bryan was also sucking Furgeson’s toes in some of the pictures. The photos hit the newspaper one morning while the royals were having breakfast. Needless to say, it was the final straw in the marriage. Thankfully– Fergie and Prince Andrew are the best of friends today.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Though new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be helplessly in love –the public and Markle’s estranged family won’t let them be great. In addition to the constant sexist and racist abuse that Markle receives from the press — continually comparing her to her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton –her paternal family also loves mess and drama. Markle’s father, Thomas Markle skipped out on her 2018 wedding to stage a fake photo shoot, and he’s quick to talk to the press for some spare change in his pocket. He even shared a very personal letter the duchess wrote him with the public.

Markle’s half-siblings, Thomas Markle, Jr. and Samantha Markle have also called the duchess every nasty name they could think of for clout and cash. Markle just gave birth May 6, and her father is already making statements.

King Edward VIII & Wallis Simpson

When King Edward VIII chose to abdicate the crown in 1936 because Parliament wouldn’t allow him to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, it was a scandal that stunned the world. At the time he said, “I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love.” After handing the crown over to his brother, Prince George–Edward and Wallis wed and were effectively banished from England. Later it was uncovered that the former king was a Nazi sympathizer, so we doubt the royal family has any regrets about his ousting.

Still, we’re happy the royals have gotten over their divorce hangups.

Prince Carl Philip & Sofia Hellqvist

If Meghan Markle ever needs some advice on how to deal with royal drama, she should reach out to Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland. The Swedish duchess was a reality starlet and men’s magazine model when she randomly met Prince Carl Philip during a night on the town. The duo quickly fell for one another, but like the Brits–the Swedes were none-too-pleased with Princess Sofia’s past.

In the beginning of her relationship with the prince, the princess was hounded by the press. They published pictures of her tattoos as well as her various more risque outfits. However, since the pair tied the knot back in 2015 –things have been a lot calmer for the duchess. She told People, “A lot has been written over the years, not only following our engagement. For me it’s pretty boring, it happened ten years ago and I’ve moved on with my life. But no regrets. Experience shapes a person.” A QUEEN.