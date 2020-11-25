Here’s How the Royal Family Reacted to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Miscarriage 

Here’s how the royal family reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s miscarriage. The Duchess of Sussex revealed in an essay for The New York Times on Tuesday, November 24, that she and her husband lost a baby in July.

In the essay, Meghan detailed how she and Harry were secretly pregnant with their second child until they lost the baby over the summer. “Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib,” Meghan wrote, referencing her and Harry’s 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

She continued, “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

A source told People on Wednesday that the British royal family is “sad” over the loss of what would’ve been another royal baby. “There is a lot of sadness around the family,” the source said. Another insider revealed that there’s an “understandable sadness” in the family.

People also reported that a spokesperson for Harry’s father, Prince Charles, declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stated that the news was a “deeply personal matter.”

In Meghan’s essay, she described a moment where she and Harry were in the hospital after learning that they had a miscarriage. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she wrote. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Meghan went on to write about an interview with ITV she had in September 2019, where the reporter asked if she was “OK.” She revealed she thought about that interview when she and Harry were in the hospital. “Watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’” she wrote.