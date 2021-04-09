Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to Prince Philip After His Death

Saying goodbye. Members of the royal family reacted to Prince Philip’s death with tributes and thoughtful messages online following the news of his passing. Together, they mourned and honored the memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh with their statements.

The Prince consort’s death was announced the morning of Friday, April 9, 2021, by Buckingham Palace. In a statement by his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the palace revealed that the duke passed away at the age of 99 at home at Windsor Castle. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement began. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Not long after the public learned of the Queen’s “deep sorrow” in response to her husband’s death, other members of the royal family began to share their somber reactions to the duke’s passing. Read on below for royal family reactions from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to Kate Middleton and Prince William and beyond.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a touching tribute to Prince Philip on the landing page of their Archewell site on the afternoon of his death. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” the message read. “Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Along with sharing Buckingham Palace’s statement to their Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge quietly joined other members of the royal family in changing their social media to honor the late Prince Philip. On the Kensington Royal Twitter page, the couple switched out their previous cover image to a photo of a smiling Prince Philip. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the couple swapped their icon out for a somber black-and-white family monogram.

Queen Elizabeth II

Understandably, the 94-year-old monarch is said to be “heartbroken” over the death of her husband, a source told Us Weekly on April 9. “Prince Philip had been in poor health recently, but the loss was still a surprise,” the insider adds. The Queen is expected to halt all engagements as she enters an eight-day mourning period for her husband.

Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Like the Cambridges, Clarence House replaced all of their public profile pictures with a black-and-white crest in honor of Prince Philip after sharing the same statement from Buckingham Palace to their social media accounts.