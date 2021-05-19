This Royal Family Member May Have Just Shaded Meghan & Harry on Their Wedding Anniversary

Many are wondering how the royal family reacted to Meghan and Harry’s anniversary this year, especially given all the recent tensions between them. Well, it looks like one member of the family may have taken a “total dig” at the Sussexes on their special day.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, celebrated three years of marriage on May 19, 2021. But the date also marked more royal news: Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. While the announcement certainly could have been a matter of coincidence, some royal insiders believe that Beatrice’s timing was purposeful, and here’s why: As some royal followers may remember, Meghan and Harry decided to announce they were expecting their first son, Archie, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018. Given that Beatrice is Eugenie’s sister, some sources are convinced that she’s getting back at the Sussexes by giving them a taste of their own medicine.

“It was a total dig at Harry and Meghan,” one source told Page Six on May 19. “They stole Eugenie’s thunder on her big day, after all, and it appears that has not been forgotten.” Royal biographer Robert Jobson echoed the insider, telling the site, “In life, timing is everything. And it seems that after Harry and Meghan stole the headlines and world attention by announcing that Meghan was pregnant with Harry, taking the limelight away from Princess Beatrice’s wedding, that she didn’t forget.” Jobson noted that while Beatrice announcing her pregnancy on the Sussexes’ third wedding anniversary “may have been a coincidence,” he isn’t so convinced it is. “What goes around comes around.”

That said, the Sussexes are also known to be quite close with Beatrice and Eugenie, as another source noted to Page Six. “Beatrice and Eugenie do really like Harry and Meghan,” the insider explained, “but Beatrice must have known what the timing would look like, surely?”

While Princess Beatrice’s response may or may not have been a little shady, one thing is for certain (at least at the time of writing): The rest of the royal family has yet to publicly congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their special day. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry were said to have reached out “privately” to Prince William and Duchess Kate on what was their 10th anniversary in April.