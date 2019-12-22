The Evolution of the Royal Family Christmas Card, From 1914 to the Meghan Markle Era

Scroll To See More Images

For decades, the royal Christmas card has been a holiday tradition in the British royal family. The cards, which date back before Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood, have been around for more than 100 years, and as the royal family grows (2019 welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor), their Christmas notes only become more and more festive.

It’s reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip send 750 to 800 Christmas cards each year. Philip also reportedly sends another 200 cards to various organizations the royal family is close to. And don’t expect each card to have a generic message either. According to Reader’s Digest, the Queen starts signing her cards in the summer, so she can have them ready by the time the holidays roll around. As for what’s on each message, Reader’s Digest reports that Queen Elizabeth II has a different moniker depending on the recipient of the Christmas card. Politicians and heads of state will receive cards signed with “Elizabeth R” (the R stands for “Regina,” the Latin word for “queen”), while friends will get notes signed with Elizabeth. The Queen’s cousins will receive mailers with her nickname, “Lilibet.”

If that isn’t reason enough to believe that the British royal family is serious about their holidays, we don’t know what is. See the evolution of the royal family Christmas card, from the early 1900s to the Meghan Markle era, ahead.

1914 – King George V & Queen Mary

One of the first royal Christmas cards was in 1914. The post featured King George V and Queen Mary (Queen Elizabeth II’s grandparents) with a handwritten message about troops in the United Kingdom during the first year of World War I.

1978 – Prince Charles / Princess Anne & Mark Phillips

Two royal families sent separate Christmas cards in 1978. One was Prince Charles (Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son), who sent a photo of him with a dog and the message, “With all good wishes for Christmas and the New Year.” The other was Princess Anne (Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter) and Mark Phillips who sent a photo of their children, Peter and Zara, with the message, “With all good wishes for Christmas and the New Year.”

1982 – Princess Diana & Prince Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles sent their first family Christmas card in 1982. The post included a photo of the couple with their newborn son, Prince William. They wrote, “With all good wishes for Christmas and the New Year.”

1985 – Princess Diana & Prince Charles

After Prince Harry’s birthday in 1984, Princess Diana and Prince Charles sent this Christmas card in 1985, which showed the family outside as the two young princes rode a pony. Prince Charles stood by in a kilt, while Princess Di watched her sons lovingly. The couple included the same message as previous years: “With all good wishes for Christmas and the New Year.”

1986 – Princess Diana & Prince Charles

Now a little older, Prince Harry and Prince William sat and stood in Prince Charles’ lap for this Christmas card in 1986. The post also included Princess Diana next to her then-husband, with a cute dog in her lap.

1987 – Princess Diana & Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Prince William wore matching outfits for this Christmas card in 1987. The brothers stood on a fence as their mom posed behind them. Their dad, Prince Charles, also stood next to them with his hands crossed. The family switched up their message this year. They wrote, “Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year.”

1990 – Princess Diana & Prince Charles

In 1990, six years before Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce, the family sent this Christmas card with Prince Harry and Prince William in matching red sweaters and gray slacks. The brothers posed at the palace, with their parents behind them.

2001 – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, sent this Christmas card in 2001 with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. They wrote, “Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.” The card was sent two year before the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

2005 – Prince Charles & Camila Parker Bowles

After his wedding to Camila Parker Bowles in April 2005, Prince Charles sent their wedding picture as the couple’s holiday card for that year. The photo featured the couple on their happy day as they stood arm in arm. On Prince Charles’ side were his sons Prince William and Prince Harry (who looked away from the camera.) With Camila were her children, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles.

2016 – Prince Charles & Camila Parker Bowles

Prince Charles and Camila sent a card as married couple in 2016. The photo for the card was taken on their royal tour of Croatia. The couple met local performers in traditional dresses on their visit to Tvrda, an old town in the city of Osijek.

2017 – Prince Charles & Camila Parker Bowles

Prince Charles and Camila kept it simple for their 2017 Christmas card. The couple’s photo came from the Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday party in the Orchard Room of their Highgrove House.

2017 – Prince William & Kate Middleton

The family is all here! One of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first family Christmas cards was in 2017. The photo featured the couple as they stood behind their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were dressed to match their parents. The family posed in Kensington Palace for the shot.

2018 – Prince Charles & Camila Parker Bowles

For 2018, Prince Charles and Camila sent this romantic photo of them sitting on a bench. The photo was put on the Christmas tree in Clarence House.

2018 – Prince William & Kate Middleton

This now-iconic family photo was Kate and William’s Christmas card in 2018. The photo featured the family as they posed outside Anmer Hall in Norfolk, United Kingdom. Dressed casually, Kate and William leaned against a tree as their children played behind them. Prince George balanced on one leg, Princess Charlotte sandwiched herself between her parents and Prince Louis sat comfortably in his mom’s arms.

2019 – Prince William and Kate Middleton

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty shared this Christmas card she received from Prince William and Kate Middleton on Twitter. The post featured the couple with their three children dressed in different shades of blue. Prince William sat on a vehicle with his youngest son, Prince Louis, in his lap. By his side are his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who posed for the camera. On his other side is Kate who stuns in a floral blue dress.