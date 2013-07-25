Links To Click: Royal Baby Versus North West, Proenza Schouler Reschedules Fashion Show, More

1. To grasp the magnitude of the royal baby’s fame, please refer to this by the numbers comparison between little George Alexander Louis, North West, and all the other British babies born on the same day as Kate’s. [The Cut]

2. Proenza Schouler‘s celebrating its ten year anniversary, and the brand has decided to make their party easier to attend by hosting it Wednesday at 8pm (earlier in the evening than seasons past), while their runway show has been rescheduled for noon the same day. [Fashionista]

3. How Often Should You Shampoo Your Hair? We Asked The Experts. [Daily Makeover]

4. President Obama has nominated Caroline Kennedy to be the first U.S. ambassador to Japan, a position that stands to make the 55 year-old a major style influencer. [WWD]

5. Find out where Selena Gomez shops, dines, and dates around the world. [The Vivant]

6. College Humor’s latest music video without music is a parody of Miley Cyrus‘ ‘We Can’t Stop’, and it’s bound to make you laugh — and quite possibly a little queasy. [College Humor]

7. ‘Project Runway’ fans will be pleased to hear Heidi Klum will play the mayor of a small town in Denmark in the season premiere of ‘Parks and Recreation’. [Vulture]

8. Simplify your life with these 10 DIY makeup organizer ideas to help with the clutter. [Beauty High]

9. The spirit of 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Fall 2013 collection is reflected in a super cool film titled ‘Sonomama’. [YouTube]

