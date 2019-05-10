People Are Convinced That Baby Archie Is Two Weeks Old & Everyone Is Annoying

Hi! We know you were thirsting for some royal conspiracy theories this Friday morning so we won’t keep you hanging. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry welcomed baby Archie into the world on Monday, May 6 — or so we believe. The new parents gave their first post-birth interview on Wednesday, and a comment of Harry’s has sparked a royal baby theory that Archie is two weeks old. If true, the royal family gets major kudos for their secret-keeping abilities (unlike Sansa Stark). Here’s what we know about the theory that Archie is two weeks old.

Harry’s supposed “slip-up” came when he was asked who baby Archie most resembles. Harry responded diplomatically with the following: “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, so we’re sort of monitoring how this changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day so who knows.” Taken in context with the rest of his statement, it’s not necessarily a tell that Archie has been around longer than a few days. But viewers are divided on whether Harry said “that babies change” or “that the baby has changed” over two weeks — obviously, the latter would be a significant slip.

If baby Archie was in fact born two weeks ago, that would place his birthdate right around Easter Sunday on April 21: a service from which Meghan was mysteriously absent. We know that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland arrived for the birth on April 21, and that an ambulance was spotted outside Frogmore Cottage, Meghan and Harry’s new home in Windsor, on April 26. Furthermore, the Queen made a secret visit to Frogmore Cottage around Easter Sunday, as did Prince William and Kate Middleton following the Easter services. So, there was plenty happening in late April that could have hinted at the royal baby’s early arrival.

Given Meghan and Harry’s insistence on privacy surrounding the birth, it’s tempting to believe that they pulled off a gambit of this magnitude. But no matter how fond the Queen may be of Meghan, and supportive of their desire to do things differently, do we really believe she would sign off on giving baby Archie a fake birthday? Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be in the public eye for the rest of his life, and it seems like an extreme move for his birthday to remain a lifelong secret. The Queen is a stickler for tradition (as her title demands!), and while she may have co-signed Meghan’s decision to keep the birth private, a media hoodwink of this level seems a bit much.

Finally, we have to ask what would really be gained from those two weeks of secrecy. Royal baby hysteria has been in full swing since well before April and attempting to keep this kind of secret from the press risks even more relentless media attention going forward. Until we have more definitive proof — or a few more “slip-ups” from our new parents — let’s just be happy that Archie is happy, healthy, and born into a loving family.

Originally posted on She Knows.