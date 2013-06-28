Americans Want The Royal Baby To Be Named Diana Or Edward

With Kate Middleton’s mid-July due date swiftly approaching, the buzz surrounding the birth of the Royal Baby is just getting more and more urgent. Is it a boy or a girl? Will she have a natural birth? Will Prince William be by her side? Some of these questions were answered last week when the Palace released some official information regarding the infant’s arrival, but aside from that, the mysteries still abound.

Sale shopping website PriceGrabber.com recently released the results of a survey the consumer awareness company did of 3,146 U.S. online shoppers—because, clearly, they’re the experts here—and an impressive 39% of participants responded that, if the baby is a girl, they want it to be named Diana, we assume after William’s famous mother. Most respondents, 28%, given the choices of Charles, George, Edward, and James, chose “None of the above,” with Edward coming in second place.

Other interesting tidbits: 50.62% of participants think Kate will have a girl, with 49.38% convinced it will be a boy. (We happen to disagree, based on her recent maternity style choices.) And apparently 54% of people think the baby will weigh exactly 7 pounds, while a respectable 2% think Kate will give birth to a giant, 10+ pound baby.

These results somewhat contradict with recent surveys conducted in the couple’s homeland, where people are largely betting that Kate will have a girl and that she will name her Alexandra.

