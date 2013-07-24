Royal Baby Could Inherit $1 Billion

The new royal baby made its first public appearance yesterday in the arms of his mother Kate Middleton, and with his grinning father Prince William standing nearby, and the world collectively oohed and awed at the adorableness of it all. Well prepare to ooh and awe for a very different reason. According to Wealth-X, a firm that researches ultra-high net worth individuals, based on an estimate of how much the British royal family is worth, this child stands to inherit a whopping $1 billion.

Queen Elizabeth II is worth the most at $660 million and her income in 2014 is expected to rise by 15 percent to nearly $58 million after the Crown Estate reported an increase in profit in June. Prince Charles is worth an estimated $370 million, Prince William is worth an estimated $20 million, while his brother Harry is estimated to have $16 million.

These figures do not include the possible inheritance of the Crown Jewels and the Royal Collection, so in other words, this is a cautious estimate.

David Friedman, president of Wealth-X, says of this massive expected inheritance: “Families with substantial wealth already face acute challenges in helping their children navigate the burden and expectations that can accompany that wealth. Place on top of that the double burden of royal protocol and expectations, Prince William and Kate will need a tight group of friends and community to provide an environment where the new Prince can flourish. Wealth amplifies what lies beneath an individual’s character. It will be up to Prince William and Kate to ensure that the prince can withstand the ‘weight of glory’.”

What do you think about this massive expected inheritance?