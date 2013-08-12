Prince William and Kate Middleton May Post First Photos of Prince George on Social Media

Although we first caught a glimpse of Prince George, the newborn son of Prince William and Kate Middleton (or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, respectively), the day after he was born last month, we’ve seen absolutely nothing since then. And there’s a reason for that: We won’t get a look at the heir to the throne until the official royal portrait is released.

However, things may be a little bit different this time around. There’s no doubt that Kate and Wills are thoroughly modern royals (think of her sleek, accessible style, which often features high street brands like Zara and Topshop), and now it appears they may have more in common with Jay-Z and Beyoncé than we originally thought.

According to People, the couple may officially debut George’s first photos themselves, and they won’t be shot by a fancy portrait photographer: Instead, they’ll take the pictures of the bound-to-be-adorable heir at their home.

Then, after a news blast, the shots of Prince George will appear on Twitter, Facebook, and the couple’s website, which is very similar to how Jay and Bey introduced their daughter Blue Ivy to the world. “The whole point of these photos is that as many people have access to them who need to and we will find the easiest way of doing that,” a source told the mag.

Frankly, we think this is an awesome way to go about it. While we understand it’s important to keep up royal tradition, the couple have brought a much-needed update to the monarchy, and this would be an interesting next step.

Maybe seeing England’s royals do it will finally inspire Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to release photos of baby North!

What do you think—should they break from tradition, or stick to a stuffy portrait?

