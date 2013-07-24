The Royal Baby Effect: Animal-Print Blanket Already Sells Out

It looks like the so-called “Kate Effect” is quickly transforming into the “Royal Baby Effect.” Just as every piece his mother wears sells out almost immediately, it seems the future King of England has also caused a consumer frenzy. His second official “outfit”—an animal-print swaddle blanket—has completely disappeared from shelves in the UK. (The tot’s first look was a solid white baby blanket that Kate and William used to debut him to the world.)

According to the Telegraph, the 100% cotton muslin swaddle blanket is by US-based company aden + anais and is part of a four-pack “jungle jam” themed swaddle blanket covered in adorable birds, monkeys, elephants and giraffes, and retails for around $50.

We did some research and found that the blankets are actually still available on the retailer’s website, but we’re guessing that once new moms get wise to this fact, they’ll sell at lightening speed.

Obviously, as any retailer would be, the aden + anias’ founder is thrilled. “We are truly grateful and so delighted that the couple chose to debut the prince in aden + anais, it is such an honor!” Raegen Moya-Jones told The Telegraph. “We wish the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge many congratulations on the birth of their son.”

For her part, Kate Middleton has become synonymous with choosing to dress in affordable everyday clothing from high-street stores like Zara and L.K. Bennett, as well as often wearing up-and-coming British labels, such as Issa, the brand that famously almost went bankrupt due to the public’s incessant demand for Middleton’s now-iconic blue engagement dress.

We have no doubt that the swaddle blanket is only the first in a long line of royal-approved items to instantly sell out!