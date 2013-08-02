See Prince George’s Official Birth Certificate

Royal baby fever just does not seem to cease! After Prince George Alexander Louis was born on July 22, people have been eagerly anticipating any sort of news regarding the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. And now, his birth certificate has officially been released.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, filled out the document (above) today at Kensington Palace—listing his occupation as the Prince of the United Kingdom, and Kate’s as the Princess of the United Kingdom. (We have to admit, that’s pretty cute.) He also noted that their usual residence was Kensington Palace. No big deal!

While Wills signed the document, Kate is relaxing with her family at their country home. The couple is preparing for George’s Christening, where he will wear a replica of his father’s Christening robes.

