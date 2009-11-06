Roy Orbison Songs: “Pretty Woman” Inspires a Perfume

The song Pretty Woman, written by the late Roy Orbison, has a way of making women feel sexy, empowered, and ready to strut their stuff. Playing it will forever conjur images of Julia Roberts, and no one is more gorgeous than she.

Barbara Orbison is now honoring the memory of her deceased husband by creating Pretty Woman Perfume. With reported notes of stargazer lily, amber, bergamot, and patchouli, this sweet scented perfume is sure to make us all smell like the pretty women we are…with or without the thigh high leather boots.

The new fragrance has just started shipping to stores, with the 1.7 oz. bottle retailing for $80. In addition, Orbison looks to increase her line with a parfume oil, candles, shampoo, and lotion.

