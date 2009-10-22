Roxy Surf Style Gets Cynthia Rowley’s Designer Touch

A California girl at heart, there’s nothing I love more than some good neoprene. Cynthia Rowley seems to be on the same page, as the designer recently teamed up with Roxy for a line of surf-inspired gear. The collection, simply called Cynthia Rowley for Roxy, is designed by Rowly for the Los Angeles-based surf label and will be sold at Roxy stores, Cynthia Rowley stores, Barneys, and Colette.

The collaboration came together, appropriately enough, on the beach. During the summer of 2008, Rowley ran into executive vice president of marketing at Roxy, Randy Hild, while surfing in Montauk.

The collection features weekend-friendly basics as well as surf-appropriate options–think fashionable board shorts and neoprene ballet flats. Each of the 40 pieces in the collection melds fashion and function, the perfect equation for a collaboration. At the moment, Roxy and Rowley have a three-year deal and from this first glimpse, those will be a great three years.

