If you love the look of off-duty model Ali Michael from when we caught her on the streets of SoHo, you are in luck. Roxy has partnered with JBL for a line of cobranded headphones in bright, fun colors and graphic prints like the ones Roxy is known for.

Prices range from $39.95 to $69.95, which is not bad for a new accessory with form and function. Look for the headphones to hit Apple stores in May as well as specialty stores, Quicksilver stores, and roxy.com soon thereafter.