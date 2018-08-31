Actress Rowan Blanchard on Her Back-to-School Skin-Care Routine and Number One Beauty Tip

A Wrinkle in Time actress Rowan Blanchard is 16 years old. (We know what you’re thinking—we also thought she was, like, 25.) But, in Hollywood more than anywhere else, age is just a number—because this teenager’s got some beauty tips and tricks that transcend her adolescence, and apply to pretty much everybody. Curious? Read on.

Blanchard recently signed on as an ambassador for beauty company Bliss, which has officially re-branded to make their products more accessible and affordable. (In other words, they now sell in Target. That’s right—Target). Her favorite products from the brand include face masks. She says she doesn’t like to wear a ton of makeup, especially when it’s hot outside, so she’s currently working on building up her natural complexion to be blemish-free and glowy enough to skip the foundation. “I have been trying to do multiple masks a week… I’ve been using the Mighty Marshmallow one, as well as an exfoliator,” she told Teen Vogue.

Besides the hydrating masks, Blanchard regularly uses an exfoliant on her skin: Aztec Clay. It’s not a Bliss product—just straight up clay. To use it, you just mix it with water—the actress says “it draws everything out.” So as not to dry out her skin too much, she alternates between the Bliss masks and the clay.

The teen’s number one beauty tip is one you might’ve heard before—but its lack of novelty doesn’t make it any less true. “Don’t pick at your skin! Because I do that…and then I get acne scars. My problem is that I like to pick blackheads. Don’t do it,” she warns.

