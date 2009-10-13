The Row: Olsens Fashion Line to Debut Sunglasses

Thank. The. Lord. The only thing that makes me happier than a Venti Starbucks and a bowl of Reese’s Puffs is the news that Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are coming out with a line of sunglasses. Obviously a long time coming, the twins are planning on designing them under The Row for this upcoming spring.

Designer Linda Farrow (who has designed for Luella and most recently Alexander Wang), will produce the glasses, and there will be four classic shapes; a metal aviator, a large square frame, a vintage brown-rimmed frame, and ’60s round frames. All of which we have seen the twins wear versions of over the years.

The line will run from $325-$390, and will be labelled with the “TR” logo on the bottom of the left arm of each pair.

First clothes, then shoes, now sunglasses. Next stop; disposable coffee cups. JK.