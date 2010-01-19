The Row by the Olsen Twins and 6 More of the Most Anticipated Shows

It’s been sold in stores since 2007, but we’re beyond excited that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will be taking their upscale women’s line, The Row, to the runway for the first time at New York Fashion Week on February 16 at 5 pm. Ashley recently stated that she and sister Mary-Kate were excited “to have our first presentation in New York,” since all the items are made in the U.S., reported WWD.

The line, known for its refreshing single-seamed tees and uncomplicated separates, was named after Savile Row in London — a corner of the city famous for its well-tailored suits — and has a steady celebrity following from Hollywood starlets, including Selma Blair and Kirsten Dunst.

The Fashion Week runway shows are just around the corner, and we’re dying to see what designers are serving up for Fall/Winter 2010. Here are the shows that we’re looking forward to most:

The Row (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pictured above):

In earlier collections, Mary-Kate and Ashley have given us perfectly clingy basics tees, tanks, dresses, and beautifully textured coats. We’re sure that because they’re heading to the runway for F/W 2010, they’ll have more of the effortless pieces that we love and probably even a few new tricks up their sleeves.

3.1 Phillip Lim Men’s:



Lim will debut his first stand-alone men’s collection this February, complete with accessories like bags, shoes, and glasses. The fall collection is strong polished, easy, and every detail is considered. It belongs on the runway, Lim told WWD. And its time to take New York Mens Fashion Week back. Its become an endangered species. Why wait when you can create?

TSE and Jason Wu:



Last November, Jason Wu signed on with cashmere titan TSE to design a capsule collection. “In many ways, I am probably the least expected designer to do this, because TSE’s aesthetic is so different from my own, but that’s one reason I wanted to do it,” Wu said. TSE and Wu will present 15 womenswear pieces before guests and critics at Fashion Week. Michelle Obama is one of Wu’s biggest fans — maybe she’ll make an appearance in the front row?

Victoria Beckham Dresses:



Victoria Beckham is quickly graduating from former Spice Girl to fashion’s seriously sophisticated designer. She’s accomplished a lot in just three seasons, and we simply can’t wait to see what new and girly silhouettes Ms. Beckham will send down the runway for fall.

Paris68:



After leaving J.Lindeberg back in June, the husband and wife design duo Johan and Marcella Lindeberg have transferred their creative energies into a new line, Paris68. The collection will features pieces for men and women that will emphasize texture and embellishment. Paris68 the brand is going to be our personal workshop where we can express our true luxury aesthetic. The brand is going to be modern and confident, Johan Lindeberg told WWD.

Jeremy Scott:



Along with Peter Jensen, Jeremy Scott is making his triumphant return to New York. After showing in Paris and London, Scott, a Pratt grad, is bringing his colorful and quirky approach to fashion (his S/S 2010 collection featured numerous Flinstones-inspired pieces) back to the Big Apple. The eccentric Lady GaGa has been one of Scott’s major clients this year, so we’re betting that this show will be full of surprises.

Caroline Seikaly:



The Lebanese based designer’s work can be described as whimsical, feminine, and almost dream-like. Although Caroline Seikaly works between Paris and Beirut, she feels Lebanon is a better fit for her, as she stated: I do pretty dresses. [In Paris] you have to be edgy. I feel people are more open to it here. Ever since Madonna and Hayden Panettierewere seen sporting a barely-there lace LBD by Seikaly, the designer has been on everyone’s who to watch list.

For the complete schedule for F/W 2010, visit MBFashionWeek.com

More News We Love:

The Fashion Photographer on Everyone’s Lips: Night Knight

How to Style a Perfectly Undone Bun

StyleCaster Model Blog: The New Fresh Face