Rothy’s Travel Capsule Collection Is Giving Me All Kinds Of Wanderlust

If you’ve been following stay-at-home orders, you most likely haven’t taken a trip in a hot minute. If I had to guess, your Pinterest boards and Instagram bookmarks are absolutely overflowing with places to go and things to see—I can confirm that my own feelings of wanderlust are very, very real right now. When I finally do get to travel again, I definitely plan to take a few pieces from Rothy’s new Travel Capsule collection with me, and when you see the lineup, I guarantee you’ll do the same. Rothy’s never misses, and they’ve done it again with yet another stellar collection.

You’re likely already a fan of the brand thanks to their washable woven flats, sustainably made from their rPET fabric and recycled plastics like water bottles. However, they’ve since expanded to offer everything from sneakers to totes to some very breathable face masks.Their latest endeavor is the Travel Capsule, which features two large travel bags and a chic vanity set to boot. Rothy’s first bag collection was a massive hit thanks to the brand’s loyal following, so it’s safe to say those same fans will be vying for these babies, too. Shop ’em while they’re hot!

Breaking down the line from large to small, the biggest bag of the bunch is The Weekender, complete with three spacious compartments and padded top handles. Next up is The Overnighter, which comes with a detachable strap so you can throw it over your shoulder and go. Last but not least is The Vanity Set, which I believe everyone should have, even if you’re all set on larger travel bags. The pouch duo can be used for everything from cosmetics to charging cables—and nothing says “I have my sh*t together” like a matching vanity set. You can quote me on that.

To see more of the Travel Capsule, check out the lineup below or shop via the Rothy’s website.

1. The Weekender

The Weekender comes in Midnight Camo, and it’s the perfect bag for a 2-3 day trip when you want to pack light, but still have room for cute looks and plenty of souvenirs.

2. The Overnighter

The Overnighter, available in Midnight Camo, is perfect for exactly what the name implies—a one-night stay. It’s also a great bag for anyone who has to run around town all day with a lot to carry.

3. The Vanity Set

The Vanity Set comes in Midnight Camo as well as a Ruby & Sapphire colorway. It’s up to you what you use these pouches for, but I suggest ditching your dingy old makeup bags and getting organized with these.