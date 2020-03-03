Rothy’s New Bags Are As Stylish—& Sustainable—As Their Iconic Flats

Scroll To See More Images

At the intersection of sustainability and style, Rothy’s has earned an impressive reputation based entirely on comfortable, machine-washable, ethically-made footwear. Flats, to be exact, although their slip-on sneakers and loafers are pretty damn good as well. Still, I don’t take a lunch break without seeing at least one girl in Rothy’s pointed-toe flats, be she on the subway, lounging outside Bryant Park, or passing me in the cramped aisle of my local bodega. The Rothy’s flat is a solidified staple in the wardrobe of the stylish, practical woman, so Rothy’s sustainable bag collection is more or less guaranteed to be a big hit.

If you’re not already a flats-wearing, footwear-flatlay-posting Rothy’s superfan, let me pause and walk you through the brand’s basics. A 3D-knitting approach to creating footwear allows them to essentially “build” shoes with zero excess fabric scraps. What are they knitting these shoes out of, you ask? A thread created from recycled plastic water bottles—not that you’d know it based on the luxe look and durable feel. They don’t claim to be perfect (They’re working towards being entirely zero-waste as we speak!) but it’s safe to say they’re off to a pretty good sustainable start, and it was only a matter of time until Rothy’s expanded beyond footwear. Finally, it’s happening.

The brand’s debut bag collection is sustainably knit from marine plastic, their signature water-bottle-derived thread, and other 100% recycled materials, and just like the brand’s other wares, they’re durable, machine-washable, and cute AF. There are five styles to choose from, some of which include a tote bag, a crossbody, and some handy-dandy packable pouches. If you love the brand’s OG aesthetic and ethical practices, it’s safe to say you’re about to invest in a few new bags. Ranging in price from $65 to $350, you can shop the entire range now on the Rothy’s site now, and check out the lineup below.

The Handbag

The Handbag is the collection’s most structured silhouette, available in four color options. Love the removable shoulder strap on this one—Rothy’s really knows how to strike that perfect comfort/style balance.

The Essential Pouch

Use The Essential Pouch as a cute clutch while on the go, or put inside in a larger style (ahem, The Essential Tote below!) to store smaller must-haves.

The Essential Tote

Available in 8 color options, The Essential Tote is the largest bag in the lineup. BTW, there’s a magnetic area inside that The Essential Pouch connects to to essentially become a pocket. Genius.

The Dual-Crossbody

If you’re in search of something smaller, The Dual-Zip Crossbody has a super-flat silhouette that expands to fit your necessities without looking too exaggerated, if you know what I mean. Nothing worse than a crossbody that covers your entire body.

The Catchalls

There are three sizes of Catchalls to choose from, ranging in price from $65 to $125. Use them as travel bags for makeup or jewelry, store your DSLR and assorted tech cords, or simply throw the Mini in your tote ~just in case~.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.