Rothy’s Just Launched Their First-Ever Sandals & They’re Instant Summer Staples

First, there were flats. Slip-on shoes and ballet flats made from recycled plastic, and they made us feel like we’d all discovered our new favorite eco-friendly brand to obsess over. Then, they blessed us with their first-ever handbag collection just a few months ago, complete with cute totes, a smart crossbody, and convenient catchalls and pouches. Now, yet another game-changer has been introduced: Rothy’s first sandal collection has launched for summer 2020, and these might just be my favorite pieces the brand has ever made. What can I say; I’m a sucker for a sandal!

At this point in my life, my tiny NYC apartment closed is filled to the brim with flats, sneakers, totes and about a million other items, but somehow, I’m always able to justify a new pair of sandals when summer rolls around. They’re slim, easy to store, and the right pair of sandals can turn a simple shift dress or white tee and denim cutoffs combo into so more than a basic outfit—instantly, a curated “look” is born. Always on the hunt for my next fave pair, I definitely plan on adding at least one of the new Rothy’s styles to my collection. In all honesty, though, I’m pretty tempted to buy both.

Available at $115 a pop, Rothy’s kicks off their first-ever summer sandals with two silhouettes: The Knot and The Triple Band. With soles made of luxe vegan leather and straps made of sustainable rPET yarn, both come in sizes 5-13, including half sizes.

Both silhouettes come in four fun colorways, and while I’m partial to the solid styles, Rothy’s also offers striped and basket stitch patterns for anyone looking for a little extra flair. You can shop The Knot in white Sand Dollar, red Candy Apple, true Black or navy and sky blue Cobalt Stripe. The Triple Band comes in crimson Sangria, true Black, and Cobalt or Hot Pink Basket Stitch.

No surprise, Rothy’s has once again nailed it. Don’t be surprised if you can’t walk through Whole Foods this summer without spotting a few pairs of The Knot and The Triple Band on the feet of those waiting to checkout. Head over to the Rothy’s site to see the full lineup, and shop a few fun colorways below.

1. The Knot in Candy Apple

With a white sundress and denim jacket for Fourth of July? Locking in my look early this year.

2. The Triple Band in Cobalt Basket Stitch

I love the how the dark navy vegan leather soles allow the cobalt basket weave straps to really pop.

3. The Knot in Sand Dollar

Name a better summer basic—I’ll wait.

4. The Triple Band in Hot Pink Basket Stitch

I love the way the almost-neon hot pink pops against the otherwise neutral tones.

