Rothy’s Lace-Up Sneakers Are Here & Yes, You Definitely Need Them

If I could boil my life down to one major quest, it would be the search for the perfect little white tennis sneaker. What can I say, it’s important to me! Some sneakers are too flimsy, others too chunky and chunky, others so uncomfortable I might as well be wearing sky-high heels. Luckily, my fave footwear brand Rothy’s just dropped The Lace Up Sneaker (their first-ever lace-up style sneaker, to be exact!), and it seems my search might finally be over. Can you believe?

Chances are, you’ve already got a pair of Rothy’s flats in your closet or somewhere on your Instagram explore page. You know the ones—washable, woven and made sustainably with thread spun from single-use plastic water bottles? Yep, those. Not only are they an eco-friendly purchase, but a wardrobe-friendly one as well, and Rothy’s has made the most of their success by expanding into a number of new categories over the last year, including stylish bags and some hella cute sandals. Now, they’re introducing their first-ever lace-up sneaker, appropriately dubbed The Lace Up Sneaker, as in the only lace-up sneaker you need.

Technically, Rothy’s already has a sneaker silhouette (called, you guessed it, The Sneaker), but the new look is a far cry from the brand’s older slip-on style. The Lace Up Sneaker features uppers and laces crafted from the brand’s signature sustainable rPET yarn, with bio-based TPU outsoles and footbeds made of other plant-based materials. The shoe features a double-layer insole, crushed, supportive ankle collars and a terry-lined tongue.

I knew I’d like these babies from the moment I took them out of the shoebox. I love a lightweight sneaker for summer, so the flexible knit uppers piqued my interest immediately. That said, I like a shoe that sits smack-dab in the middle of the dainty-chunky spectrum (a silhouette that works well when styled with girly sundresses or a tee and loose jeans), so I appreciate that these sneakers are still a bit sturdier in shape than the brand’s signature flats. It goes without saying, but they’re incredibly comfortable—they feel more like socks than sneakers, TBH—and I’ve worn them on repeat since I got them.

While I opted for the Bright White colorway (a must if you love a classic white sneaker, but a mistake if you aren’t willing to accept that they’ll eventually get dirty) you can shop The Lace Up Sneaker in off-white Vanilla, Navy, Spearmint or Lilac options, too. The fact that they’ve chosen to include the two different shades of white really proves to me just how well Rothy knows their customer; they know some women will love the crisp, fresh Bright White, while others will appreciate Vanilla’s more low-key take on the white sneaker trend aesthetic. The sneakers come in whole sizes 5-13, and will cost you $165 a pair.

I know not everyone likes to splurge on a sneaker, but you simply can’t go wrong when spending your coin on an eco-friendly and washable pick, and Rothy’s fans stand by the brand’s commitment to quality, sustainability and style—myself included. To get your hands on their latest drop, shop The Lace Up Sneaker exclusively on the Rothy’s site now.

