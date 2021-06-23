Rothy’s Hemp Collection Includes The Perfect Eco-Friendly Summer Slides

Scroll To See More Images

When you think of summer, you think of sandals, right? I mean, you can’t wear sneakers everywhere, despite how much some of us may want to. So, if you’re building out your sandals collection for summer 2021, consider adding a pair from Rothy’s new Hemp collection into the mix. And by “a pair,” I mean the new obsession-worthy Hemp Slides, although I won’t fault you if another piece wins you over.

The new collection, available to shop right now, features two of Rothy’s classic footwear styles alongside a brand-new slide silhouette, The Hemp Slide. They also designed two fun bags for you to carry every day—and I’m calling it now, the Pail bag will be the must-have beach bag of the season! Its bucket shape is structured enough to hold all your essentials and it comes in a neutral tan-and-black colorway that will match all of your bikinis with ease.

Why hemp, you ask? If you’re unfamiliar, here’s a quick refresher on why this launch—and this fabric—is so dang great. Using hemp actually results in a net-positive impact on the environment. Even better, it stores carbon dioxide found in the air and returns nutrients to the soil as it grows. Basically, all of your clothing should be made out of hemp, but I feel pretty great about starting off with these shoes and a few cute bags.

Hemp is also known for its natural antibacterial and breathable properties so it’s the ideal summer material. Basically, you can wear this collection for hours without, you know, anything smelling ~funky~ at the end of the day. Sorry to say that, but it’s true! Hemp is even resistant to UV rays and super durable, so you don’t have to worry about these shoes wearing thin as you actually wear them.

Convinced? I don’t blame you! Read on to shop all the new shoes and bags from Rothy’s Hemp collection.

The Hemp Slide

Slides with thick straps are all the rage for summer 2021, so try out the new Hemp Slide. The wide fit and wrapped strap design is as chic as it is comfortable.

The Hemp Knot

For a dainty twist on the classic beach slide, try the Hemp Knot Sandal instead They have a super slender design that will pair perfectly with breezy summer dresses.

The Hemp Lace-Up

I love a classic white sneaker in the summer, so the new Hemp Lace-Ups are essential to my summer wardrobe. Plus, they’re sustainably crafted with a mix of cotton and hemp, making them they’re super lightweight as far as sneakers go.

The Hemp Pail

The new Hemp Pail is the ideal brunch-to-beach bag because it will go with absolutely everything thanks to its neutral striped colorway. Plus, I’m just obsessed with this bucket-style silhouette.

The Hemp Belt Bag

Wear this structured square Hemp Belt Bag in the traditional way—around your waist—or as a classic crossbody. You can even carry it as a clutch thanks to the removable strap!