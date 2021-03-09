These $60 Flats Are a Spot-on Dupe for Meghan Markle’s Favorite Pair of Rothy’s

Scroll To See More Images

Meghan Markle may be a former royal, but the Duchess of Sussex is a master at mixing high and low fashion pieces — and we’re thankful that she often opts for non-designer style choices that we can actually copy without breaking the bank. One of Markle’s favorite affordable fashion staples is her beloved Rothy’s flat. She loves a few of the eco-friendly (they’re made of recycled water bottles, FYI) brand’s styles, including “The Point,” “The Square,” and “The Loafer.” While Rothy’s machine-washable range of chic flats aren’t exactly designer-level expensive (this all depends on your budget, of course), we’ve gone ahead and found some even cheaper Rothy’s dupes to help you get Meghan Markle’s go-to footwear for just around $60 a pair.

Just like the Rothy’s Loafers, the Cloudstopper by Clarks Washable Knit Slip-Ons feature a similar design to the original style, are available in an assortment of different print and color options, are eco-friendly, and yes, you can toss them into the washing machine too (phew!). We love how versatile these cozy knit flats are—they’re basically the next best thing to wearing our favorite fuzzy UGG slippers, except they’re actually appropriate and wear outdoors—and not to mention the fact that they seem to literally look good with just about any casual outfit you can think of.

Plus, if you’re to shopping on QVC, you can take $10 off your first order, making these lookalikes an even bigger score. We’ve noticed QVC’s chic footwear drops tend to sell out fast though (especially the dupes), so we suggest acting fast on these stellar Rothy’s-like shoes.

CLOUDSTEPPERS by Clarks Washable Knit Slip-Ons in Carly Dream

These chic flats also come in regular and wide versions as well.

CLOUDSTEPPERS by Clarks Washable Knit Slip-Ons in White/Black

This stylish colorway adds a little bit of oomph to any outfit.

CLOUDSTEPPERS by Clarks Washable Knit Slip-Ons in Black

Because everyone needs a classic black flat in their collection.