Rothy's Dropped An Entire Black Friday Collection & The Vibes Are Immaculate

Rothy’s Dropped An Entire Black Friday Collection & The Vibes Are Immaculate

Bella Gerard
by
Rothy’s Dropped An Entire Black Friday Collection & The Vibes Are Immaculate
Photo: Courtesy of Rothy's.

Some brands bless us with a Black Friday sale, but Rothy’s? They’ve bestowed upon us an entire Black Friday Collection, and I’m equally as excited to shop it as I am to chow down on Turkey, stuffing and pecan pie. After a pretty hectic year, it seems we’ve got quite a bit to be thankful for after all, huh? Read on for all the tea on Rothy’s Black Friday Collection, which literally *just* went live.

In case you haven’t noticed Rothy’s is pretty keen on making sure their devoted fans have some great holiday shopportunites. Just a week ago they dropped a new Travel collection, and now they’re back at it again with a new range made especially to celebrate Black Friday. The lineup features some gorgeous limited-edition flats and clutch handbags, all of which are perfect for anyone looking to head into the holidays in style.

Oh, and if you’re not already familiar with Rothy’s, let me take a minute to hype them up. Their sustainably-made shoes and bags are created using their signature thread, made from used plastic water bottles, so you can feel great about your purchase in addition to acknowledging that it’s just really cute. According to one of the brand’s recent reports, they’ve transformed 69 million bottles and 30,000 lbs. of marine plastic (!) into products, which is a pretty huge deal.

Courtesy of Rothy's.

I’m a fan of their classic flats (especially The Mary Janes!) in general, but the Black Friday collection really is great. All the shoes feature festive plaid prints, and the clutches are unlike anything I’ve seen from Rothy’s before, with unique tassel details.

I have a strong feeling the shoes and bags will sell out, so before you go on your Black Friday sprees elsewhere, hit up the Rothy’s site and snag yourself a pair of flats or a new clutch. Or, shop them straight from the lineup below. Happy Thanksgiving, indeed!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Mary Jane in Pine Plaid

The bows on The Mary Janes make them my favorite Rothy’s flats, hands down. I especially love how the black bow pops against this gorgeous evergreen plaid.

The Mary Jane in Pine Plaid $155
buy it

 

Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Square in Cranberry Plaid

FYI, square toes are in for 2021, and this rich cranberry plaid pair would make the perfect everyday flat for winter.

The Square in Cranberry Plaid $125
buy it
Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Tassel Clutch in Ruby Red

No holiday party outfit is complete without a good bag—even if you’re just on Zoom. The new Tassel Clutch comes in three colors, but I’m a sucker for this brilliant red.

The Tassel Clutch in Ruby Red $185
buy it
Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Loafer in Navy Plaid

I’m sorry, but I dare you to name a shoe more festive than a plaid loafer. These babies just scream Christmas to me! I love the evergreen striping in this navy and black plaid pattern.

The Loafer in Navy Plaid $165
buy it
Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Point in Cranberry Plaid

Y’all already know I’m a sucker for a pointed toe, which is why The Point is my second favorite Rothy’s silhouette. How beautiful is this cranberry plaid?!

The Point in Cranberry Plaid $145
buy it
Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Tassel Clutch in Onyx Blue

Can I be frank? You’ve relied on your basic black going-out bag for a little too long. It’s time to swap it out for this fun navy and black option, which can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

The Tassel Clutch in Onyx Blue $185
buy it
Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Flat in Pine Plaid

The last shoe in the collection is a total classic. I have a feeling The Flat will be the first to sell out from this limited-edition drop, so my advice? Add it to card right now.

The Flat in Pine Plaid $125
buy it
Courtesy of Rothy's.

The Tassel Clutch in Deep Spruce

Last but simply not least, the third Tassel Clutch colorway is this fun green and navy combo, which I think would work well styled into springtime, too.

The Tassel Clutch in Deep Spruce $185
buy it

 

