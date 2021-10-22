Ross Butler Just Revealed If He’s Dating Madelyn Cline After Her Rumored Split From Chase Stokes

It looks like we finally have an update on the rumored Ross Butler, Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes love triangle—and it’s coming from the 13 Reasons Why star himself.

Romance rumors between Netflix stars Madelyn Cline and Ross Butler have been circulating ever since the pair were spotted sharing a dance together in September 2021. The sighting came amid ongoing speculation that Cline, 23, broke up with her Outer Banks co-star, Chase Stokes, 29, after a year of dating. While neither Cline nor Stokes have commented on the rumors, Butler has finally cleared up whether there’s really “anything” going on between him and Cline.

The Riverdale actor, 31, recently shut down the dating rumors when asked about his relationship with Cline by a TMZ reporter on Friday, October 22. He confirmed that Cline is “just a friend” at the time. When asked about his recent night out dancing with the Netflix actress, Butler replied, “I dance with a lot of people.” The reporter went on to ask for confirmation that Butler and Cline aren’t an item. “Nope. Just friends,” Butler said at the time.

Cline and Butler’s dating rumors began in late September after the pair arrived in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. The duo were spotted sitting next to each other at the Salvatore Ferragamo show on September 25, according to Hollywood Life. Ross, for his part, posted a photo of himself and his fellow Netflix star from the show to his Instagram account, which led some fans to believe the pair attended the event as a couple.

Following their Fashion Week outing, TMZ published a video of the 13 Reasons Why alum dancing with Cline at a restaurant. In the clip, which you can view here, Butler can be seen affectionately twirling Cline around.

While we know now that the pair were just hanging out as friends, it’s still unclear if the breakup rumors between Cline and Stokes are true. Rumors of a split first began to circulate in mid-September after a series of anonymous sources claimed that Cline and Stokes broke up. In a submission to celebrity gossip account Deux Moi on Instagram, one individual suggested that the pair were originally supposed to attend the 2021 Met Gala as one of the event’s “It couples,” but ultimately skipped out on the event at the last minute. Another claimed that the pair had split “weeks ago,” and that Stokes was previously spotted at a party where he “kept flirting” and “looked very much single.”