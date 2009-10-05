Rosie: The View Former Star Touts Eileen Fisher. Or Does She?

Some things in life just aren’t surprising…like Lady Gaga trying to shock us, or the fact that I can’t find cereal in New York for under $4, or that former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell apparently wears Eileen Fisher.

Eileen Fisher is a womenswear brand known for its simplicity and it’s quite older demographic. (I think my grandpa’s girlfriend, Helen, wears Eileen Fisher.) Anyway, Rosie O’Donnell is now starring in Nora and Delia Ephron’s new play, “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” and has spoken out against one line that speaks mockingly of the brand.

The line that is delivered by a cast member, goes like this; “I just want to say, that when you start wearing Eileen Fisher, you might as well say, ‘I give up.” O’Donnell has exhibited disapproval of this line, as she claims to have bough the entire current Eileen Fisher line.

“Literally, my entire wardrobe is only Eileen Fisher…that and sweat suits,” O’Donnell said.

I mean…we know.

The play also stars Rita Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, Kristin Chenoweth, and Rhea Perlman, and opened October 1.