Rosie Huntington-Whitely in Burberry Will Blow Your Mind

If you sometimes think of Burberry as more of a trench coat, ready-to-wear daywear brand rather than red carpet, just look at Rosie Huntington-Whitely in a custom made deep purple gown and prepare to have your breath taken away.

Rosie did a quick change in two Burberry looks for the London premiere of Transformers 3. First, that stunning, flowing, silk gown was perfection on her and for the after party she went with a white studded knee-length dress that’s somehow demure and edgy simultaneously.

Christopher Bailey recognizes the stellar bod of the model turned actress, saying, Rosie has an effortless beauty and an incredible body. She has been part of the Burberry family since she was 17 and we are enormously proud of her success. We are working on something exciting together which we will be announcing soon.”

Rosie is the current face of the Burberry Beauty.