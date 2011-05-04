Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Chic Minimalism: Shop The Look

Rosie is part of a truly special breed of people that manage to look utterly chic for every occasion, even a casual stroll on the streets of New York. We saw her turn up the sex factor for the 2011 Met Gala a couple of nights ago, baring lots of cleavage and even more leg a fitting look for the woman who topped Maxim’s Hot 100 list this week.

Yesterday, the Victoria’s Secret model proved she can rock a laidback daytime look just as well, if not better than her sexed up red carpet and runway attire. Click through to get Rosie’s minimalist ensemble for yourself. What can I say? The girl knows how to wear silk!

Photo: Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic