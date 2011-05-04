StyleCaster
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Chic Minimalism: Shop The Look

StyleCaster

Andrea
by
Rosie is part of a truly special breed of people that manage to look utterly chic for every occasion, even a casual stroll on the streets of New York. We saw her turn up the sex factor for the 2011 Met Gala a couple of nights ago, baring lots of cleavage and even more leg a fitting look for the woman who topped Maxim’s Hot 100 list this week.

Yesterday, the Victoria’s Secret model proved she can rock a laidback daytime look just as well, if not better than her sexed up red carpet and runway attire. Click through to get Rosie’s minimalist ensemble for yourself. What can I say? The girl knows how to wear silk!

Photo: Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic

Equipment Brett Vintage Wash Blouse, $208, at Revolve

Radenroro Tirsa Silk Blouse, $235, at Nordstrom

Vintage Silk Button-Up Blouse, $55, at American Apparel

Whistles Adeline Silk Harem Pants, $197.23, at ASOS

Helmut Lang Method Cropped Pants, $167.50, at Shopbop

Mark & James by Badgley Mischka Makayla, $225, at Piperlime

Giuseppe Zanotti Crisscross Patent Leather Sandals, $550, at prd_id=845524446383147&site_refer=AFF001&site_refer=AFF001&siteID=J84DHJLQkR4-R6SqLNj1Q1IYlxogBz1iLA&LScreativeid=846356063647&LSlinkid=15&LSoid=222583&LSsid=J84DHJLQkR4" href="http://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?PRODUCTprd_id=845524446383147&site_refer=AFF001&site_refer=AFF001&siteID=J84DHJLQkR4-R6SqLNj1Q1IYlxogBz1iLA&LScreativeid=846356063647&LSlinkid=15&LSoid=222583&LSsid=J84DHJLQkR4">Saks

Sam Edelman Vander Ankle Cuff Sandals, $120, at Shopbop

Alexander Wang Rocco Duffle Bag, $875, at Barneys

Nicole Miller Avery Crossbody Bag, $237, at Bluefly

Kate Spade Aimee, $178, at Kate Spade

D&G Sunglasses, $135, at Zappos Couture

