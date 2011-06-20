Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On Smoking and Drinking at 16

Instead of getting her license like other 16-year-olds, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spent her teenage years living an “ab-fab” life, as she described it to David Letterman last week:

“16 was when I first started modeling. I had internshiped at a modeling agency in London because I had always wanted to work in fashion. I got a work placement at a modelling agency and then I spent the week making coffee and picking up the telephone and smoking cigarettes and drinking wine at 11 AM , it was very ab fab”

Oh Rosie, this only makes my girl crush on you grow deeper. Unlike other celebs and models who blatantly started partying at a young age, the model turned actress isn’t afraid to tell you all about her wild child ways. She has no shame in her game, even admitting that it was an absolutely fabulous way to spend her teen years.

But while she was enjoying herself in London, other kids her age were off doing “normal” things like learning to drive. However, learning to drive didn’t stop her from buying herself a fancy Ford Ka. Letterman even pokes fun at her for being one of the only 16-year-old he’s ever heard of who owned a car, but had no license. Watch the clip below to learn all about Rosie’s past just be prepared to fall even more in love.