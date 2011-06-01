Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is On GQ, Gwyneth Joins Twitter!

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Forbes called Gisele “the world’s first billionaire supermodel.” Must be nice. (Forbes via The Cut)

Kate Middleton may be the keeper of the M’Obama affect. Traffic to Reiss’ site was “up 500% the day Kate wore the camel bandage dress, and a dress sold every minute. Traffic to Reisss site, though Kates dress is still sold out online, remains up 200%,” according to Fashionista.

Mario Testino will shoot Kate Moss’ wedding, which means maybe he’s kind of become your standard wedding/engagement photographer. (Vogue UK)

Rosie Huntington Whitely is having a moment, covers GQ. (Fashion Copious)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET:

RT @GwynethPaltrow Gwyneth Paltrow This is my first Tweet! http://say.ly/MkKn7t BEST NEWS ALL DAY.

RT @PeterDavisNYC Also heard no one is being fired from Hearst – this is from the mouth of Hearst. Well, that’s promising.

RT @peoplemag Kim Kardashian shoots down pregnancy rumors http://ow.ly/57Sbo Why does everyone assume anyone getting married is pregnant?

RT @TheRealAdam?: Help me welcome the uber chic, stylish and FUNNY fashion designer L’Wren Scott to twitter..FINALLY follow her @Lwrenscott Welcome!