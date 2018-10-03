Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Confesses to Using FaceTune to Edit Her Selfies

From Ashley Graham to Ashley Benson, there’s a vocal coalition in Hollywood calling for the entertainment, fashion and beauty industries to end their use of Photoshop. But not everyone thinks that Photoshop is so bad. Some celebrities, such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, are actually known to edit their selfies from time to time—and they’re not ashamed by it.

In an interview with Summer Fridays founder Marianna Hewitt for her brand Rose Inc., the 31-year-old model confessed to occasionally using FaceTune, a photo-editing app, to edit and alter her selfies. Though Huntington-Whiteley doesn’t go overboard on the editing, she does use FaceTune when she feels like the lighting is off or isn’t confident in her skin. “I’m not someone that will hide the fact that I’ll FaceTune a picture,” Huntington-Whiteley said. “Sometimes, I have bad skin or I’m in bad light and just want to adjust things here and there.”

Huntington-Whiteley, whose other favorite photo-editing apps include Afterlight and VSCO Cam, also talked about her struggle with her skin. As some fans know, the model struggled with acne both as a child and as an adult. After a breakout-free pregnancy, Huntington-Whiteley developed adult acne when she gave birth to her son, Jack, in 2017. Since then, she’s been on the lookout for a solution for her skin. “I struggle with my skin—it’s a constant uphill battle for me,” she said.

As for pimple-ridding products she recommends, Huntington-Whiteley swears by Mario Badescu’s cult-favorite Drying Lotion ($17), which she calls one of her “all-time favorites,” and iS Clinical’s Active Serum ($135), which she considers a cure-all for acne, fine lines, wrinkles and sunspots.

We can’t blame Huntington-Whiteley for FaceTuning her skin. Beauty standards have made us believe that acne is bad and perfect skin is the goal. We hope, one day, she shows her pimples to let her fans know that even celebrities don’t have flawless skin.