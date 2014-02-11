Why You Should Pay Attention to Designer Rosie Assoulin

Among the Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenbergs, and Alexander Wangs of the world, New York Fashion Week is also an event that’s friendly to designers whose stars are still very much on the rise. And none more so than Rosie Assoulin, the under-the-radar newbie who’ barely even visible on Google but who has a strong contingency of very fashionable fans (including her close friend, Man Repeller Leandra Medine).

Here’s why you should know Rosie: Unlike many other designers just starting out, her creations already have a very experienced and sophisticated aura to them. She showed her Fall 2014 collection in a small, private presentation at Manhattan’s Industria Superstudio, and if nothing else, it illustrated the young designer’s (she’s only 28 years old!) keen knack for fabrications and sharp silhouettes. Her trademark so far in her young career: blurring the line between evening wear (i.e., red carpet-friendly gowns) and day wear (i.e., cute and wearable cocktail dresses and two-piece suits).

This season, Rosie seemed to take inspiration from a fantastical, candy-coated world that boasts a rainbow of colors without coming off kitschy or over-the-top. She seems to be one of the few designers out there (new or otherwise) who can put together a candy-striped red carpet gown that somehow remains as chic as if it were a more classic solid black. Her fabric palette: Italian wools, silk yarns, velvets, silk, and cotton.

Click through the gallery above to see every single look from Rosie’s Fall 2014 collection!