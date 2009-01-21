Rosen Munns

Name: RosenMunns (Sydney Rose and Ashley Munns)

Age: Twenty-somethings

Occupation: Designers, Proprietors, Founders, Keepers

Location: San Francisco

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Mostly Goodwill. Do you have a secret store? Not anymore…

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Dude looks like a lady.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Rose: Ripped denim neckwear from RosenMunns FW09.

Munns: Black hair and blonde eyebrows.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Jil Sander, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann-Sofie Back, Moonspoon Saloon, Antiaan, Contempo Casuals…

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Rose: Munns.

Munns: Rose.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

We recently stumbled upon tavi-thenewgirlintown.blogspot.com and she is a delight.



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Rose: 2030.

Munns: 3020.

8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Rose: Darlene from Roseanne.

Munns: Nick from Family Ties.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Lynn Yaeger and “The Dude’s” illegitimate lovechild.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Leather-daddy jackets, denim, socks, t-shirts, shark teeth.



11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

I once bought a pair for 11.99 at goodwill and still think I was ripped off.

12. Who is your style soul mate?

Rose: Munns.

Munns: Rose.

13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Jesus and a panini.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Rose: Yes. I wore a long silk-jersey tank dress with a spaghetti strap dress silk-screened on it, tromp l’oeil style. The negative space was black and the dress was white with black splatters. I thought I was so cool because Rebecca Romijn wore it on MTV spring break two weeks after prom. My date accidentally burned a hole in it in the limo that night. The dress is still in my closet and I saw my prom date last week.

Munns: no.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Rose: SWV Black Puddin.

Munns: Alannah Myles: Black Velvet.

16. What inspires you?

Crushed velvet, velvet ropes, and Velvet d’Amour.