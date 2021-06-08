This Rose-Shaped Amazon Vibrator Is Going Majorly Viral On TikTok

It’s common to see viral home hacks, fashion hauls and trending beauty products on TikTok. It’s not every day you see a rose-shaped vibrator from Amazon going viral on TikTok. But that’s exactly what’s happening with Adorime’s Sucking Vibrator. It doesn’t really look like a sex toy at first but when you hear the person fawning on it in the video, you’ll know right away what it is. Because of TikTok’s community guidelines, folks have been low-key about their love for this toy but they’ve made it a number one best-seller on Amazon. It’s that good.

The “clitoris sucking vibrator” has seven ultra-strong settings that simulate oral sex. It’s made from medical-grade silicone (very important when buying sex toys!) and is easy to clean. It comes in pink and purple.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Some folks have taken to TikTok to show how powerful this suction vibrator is in water. That way, with music in the background, they’re less likely to get a community guideline violation. Others just say, “It took me 30 seconds” and we all know exactly what that means.

Or “four times in the past six hours.”

Reading the Amazon reviews is especially illuminating. One of my favorites reads: “Im not even gonna lie, I thought some of y’all was hyping this thing up a little bit cause toys have always added to the bedroom but nothing that was mind blowing so I wasn’t expecting anything major! WHEW CHILE WAS I WRONG!”

Ready to give it a try? It’s on sale right now and available on Amazon Prime.